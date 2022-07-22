Summer is more than half over, which means everyone can be divided into two groups: those who wish it was fully over already, and those who hope Labor Day never comes. It might feel weird to think about autumn trends when you’re reduced to a melted puddle of lip oil and bronzer every time you leave the house, but beauty is already starting to pivot in favor of cooler weather. Pearl nails, for example, the Hailey Bieber signature turned full-fledged craze, are a luxe complement to fall-favorite fabrics like cashmere and leather — but still look great with summery silks and cotton in the meantime. Similarly, neons and bright colors are ever so slowly morphing into their more demurely-colored counterparts, but the fun prints (think marble, cow, and snake) are here to stay.

It’s definitely not time to fully part ways with your favorite summer manicures yet, but the rest of this month is an ideal opportunity to start looking around at the upcoming fall trends and sussing out your own autumn aesthetic. Ahead, TZR writers and editors share their favorite nail looks of the week perfect for the rest of summer, the start of fall, and those hazy, weather-confused weeks in between.

Brown & White Marble Nails

“These brown and white swirl marble nails remind me of my favorite iced latte. They’re so pretty to look at and the unique swirl pattern on each nail means you can make this mani perfectly imperfect.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Pearl Nails

“There’s no denying the power of Hailey Biber’s signature manicure. I’d love to see what this style looks like on short nails for a lower maintenance option.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Glossy Rose

“If I’m going to go for a pink manicure (which is rare) I’ll always gravitate towards this type of nude-meets-rose shade in a high gloss finish. I swear it makes your hands and nails look like you’ve got seven figures in the bank.” — HB

Summery Blue

“This is obviously a simple manicure but I just cannot get over how gorgeous this shade of blue is. I can’t stop staring at it! It’s the perfect pop of color for summertime.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Stained Glass Windows

“Geometric prints are a must-have summer manicure. They are a great way to add in multiple colors when you can’t decide on one. Plus, they are a statement all on their own for all neutral outfits.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Happy-Go-Lucky Nails

“In the words of Marie Kondo, this manicure sparks joy. Between the smiley face sunflowers and micro smiley stickers, there’s nothing not to love about this multicolored summer mani.” —NM

Negative Space French

“This minimalist negative space manicure has been saved for weeks, and I’m counting down the days when I can go to my nail salon and ask for this exact design. I love how sleek and elevated it looks — a French classic manicure with a twist.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Endless Summer Nails

“When I see neon orange and pink (especially in a sunset-like gradient like this), I immediately think of the Endless Summer movie poster. Though we’re not even in August, it feels like the cooler fall weather and even the holidays are imminent — but something bright, bold, and undeniably summery like this mani is always grounding.” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer, TZR

Wavy Corner Nails

“My mind is blown every time I think about celebrity manicurist Kim Truong carefully painting on these itty-bitty wave stripes — the contrasting shades of green and the snakey movement of the waves is legitimately hypnotic.” — AR

3-D Outline Nails

“If I could bet on beauty trends, I’d put all money on the rise of outline nails. Often raised with 3-D resin, they’re the ultimate negative space manicure. Despite how narrow they can be, too, there’s still room for dots, color, and even itty-bitty rhinestones.” — AR