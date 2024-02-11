It really felt like overnight, everyone on earth simultaneously got hooked on prim, classic hair accessories — bows, ribbons, and even thick, prep school-style headbands. The movement might have seemed spontaneous to some, but the trend was showcased on assorted runways months before it reached critical mass. Adornments in general aren’t going anywhere, but the hair accessories at New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2024 look a bit different from the usual. Expect to see a new wave of creative, quirky, and delightfully off-beat pieces worked into updos and free-flowing styles alike, just like the pieces spotted on models at some of the week’s biggest shows.

On the whole, it seems like the accessories are partially informed by ongoing trends (think coquettecore and punk-themed motifs) but with glamorous finishes, interesting textures, and creative placements. It follows the recent, general inclination toward individualized self-expression, seen in street style and on the runways — reflected in the hair, makeup, and the garments. Regardless if you’re on the lookout for a low-key way to amp up a ponytail or the perfect statement-making touch to an extreme night-out style, the runways are crawling with inspiration.

Ahead, take a look at some of the coolest unconventional hair accessories of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024.

Fforme’s Leather-Wrapped Ponytails

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Leather is always an essential come fall and winter, but this year, even hair can get in on the action. At Fforme, sleek leather wrappings coated long ponytails and braids, adding shine and a bit of texture to the classically straightforward hairstyle. Critically, not all of the ponies are wrapped all the way down, allowing for burst of natural hair at the very ends.

Alice + Olivia’s Pearl Studs & Backward Bows

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images
WWD/Getty Images

The coquettecore craze continues with a fun, glamorous twist at Alice + Olivia. Some updos were adorned with pastel pink pearls, like a modern day Marie Antoinette. Meanwhile, an inverted take on bows — literally — by fastening them to the back of the head so only the silky tails are visible.

Collina Strada’s Hair Tattoos

Photo By Maggie Haddad
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Lead hairstylist Evanie Frausto created one of the most eye-popping looks of the week with these star-shaped “hair tattoos” splayed out across the models’ sleek center parts, created with the help of Bumble & Bumble products. It was revealed that the look was actually inspired by spiky fonts of heavy metal bands, the coolest touch.

Christian Siriano’s Gold-Dusted Updos

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Christian Siriano

Metallic touches at the Christian Siriano show ranged from subtle streaks through hair parts to more extreme, festive foiling. Legendary hairstylist Lacy Redway created the look using actual gold leaf, TRESemmé products, and Dyson tools, including the new Supersonic R dryer. “For this show’s glam, my inspiration for the look quite literally is a reflection of Christian’s collection,” Redway explained in press materials. “When I first saw the clothes, I wanted to mirror the designs in the hair look while also indulging in blunt and unique textures that created a fun and futuristic look.”