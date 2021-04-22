With spring in full swing and summer just around the corner, you’re probably well into dreaming about all of the different hot-weather hairstyles you’ll be trying your hand at soon. Thanks to Instagram, the inspiration is already rolling in, with hairstylists, influencers, and celebrities alike all serving up seriously cool styles worthy of trying. Most recently, the newly pink-haired Chrissy Teigen created an epic topknot hairstyle using a tie-dye headband from the “Chill” collection of her eponymous brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

In an Instagram video re-posted from her @cravingsbychrissyteigen TikTok, Teigen serves as the model while her go-to hairstylist, Irinel de León, demonstrates how the topknot is done. First, she starts by wrapping the sunset-colored headband — which features a built-in wire for styling ease — around the base of Teigen’s high ponytail. León then wraps it around the mid-length of the ponytail before twisting it up and around the base several times to form a messy topknot, which is easily one of Teigen's favorite low-maintenance hairstyles (just peruse her Instagram for proof). The finished look is a super-cute and original take on the classic bun hairstyle, and fans are loving it.

One scroll through the comment section and you’ll find messages from folks like: “I need that in my life!!! 😍” “😍😍😍 so cute !!” and “Love 💕 love ❤️ it beautiful 🤩.” Luckily, those with medium to long hair can easily score the exact look for themselves at home if they purchase the Tie-Dye for Headband in Sunset, which retails for $16. (There’s also a gorgeous matching robe, for anyone interested.)

Additionally, if your hair is too short for a topknot, you can wear the headband the classic way — with your hair down — or wrapped around a ponytail if your strands fit into one. No matter what your hair length is, this headband is a great accessory to have in your arsenal, especially for spring and summertime since you can do so many different updos with it.

Thanks, Chrissy and León, for the killer inspiration. Now scroll to shop the Tie-Dye for Headband, as well as other similar styles on the market.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.