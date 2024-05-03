Celebrity beauty brand collaborations — or any partnerships, really — are rarely this perfectly matched. Born from a true, organic love of one best-selling product and a shared creative vision, the new Sofia Coppola and Augustinus Bader partnership introduces the latest handbag must-have that makes getting the director’s signature look especially easy. Together with the beloved skin care brand, Coppola has dreamed up a trio of tinted lip balms in sheer, versatile shades that build off the nourishing formula of Augustinus Bader’s original, clear treatment.

“The Bader lip balm is one of my favorites, so I was excited when the brand agreed to collaborate on a tinted version,” Coppola herself explains in the just-issued press release. She shares that she developed three distinct shades, each chosen for a personal reason. There’s deep yet sheer pink — a Bader original she loved and hoarded after it was discontinued — which she describes as “a brightening, subtle tint.” She created a cheerful red coral, one of her favorite looks for summertime and sunny beach days. Finally, there’s Shade 3, a dusty plum that works for year-round definition and color. Of course, all three are made with the brand’s signature TFC8 technology, engineered to harness the body’s self-renewing powers and properties.

Augustinus Bader

Additionally, the formula is loaded with classic lip-enhancing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, candelilla wax, and a masterful blend of assorted plant-based oils. Together, they leave that delicate lip skin moisturized, nourished, and, as much, plumped to their maximum potential. As a bonus, the limited-edition balms feature special packaging, complete with hot pink accents and Coppola’s initials scrawled down the side of the gold tube.

“Augustinus Bader continues to grow its community of industry leaders and creatives who insist on integrity of ingredients, science-backed formulations, and proven results,” says brand CEO Charles Rosier in that same press release. “Professor Bader was delighted to receive Sofia’s request to create a lip tint based on the AB balm she loved.”

Fans can shop the balms online now at augustinusbader.com, as well as in-person at select brick-and-mortar retailers while supplies last.