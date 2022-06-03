You’ve probably already heard of Augustinus Bader. The luxury skin care brand counts innumerable celebrities as fans, like Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, and Leonardo DiCaprio, to name just a few. (It’s even been spotted on the bathroom counter of one Kendall Roy.) While its celebrity following is impressive, the real reason it’s become so popular is because of the science behind the products (which, in turn, is responsible for its remarkable results). Interested in learning more about what makes this brand so singular? Then let’s dive in.

Award-Winning Skin Care Products Developed By A Scientist

Augustinus Bader was founded by Professor Augustinus Bader, a leading expert in the stem cell biology and regenerative medicine fields. A physician and biomedical scientist by trade, Professor Bader centered his eponymous skin care line around a patented technology called TFC8®, which is the result of 30 years of research. Without getting too deep into the science of it all, TFC8® (a blend of naturally occurring nutrients, like amino acids and vitamins) works by encouraging your skin’s ability to renew itself, while also offering nourishing and protecting benefits. In clinical trials, TFC8® was proven to help with everything from fading redness and hyperpigmentation to repairing skin damage.

Now, onto the products, which are created by Professor Bader in his personal lab (note that on the website, you can find the results of clinical trials and before-and-after photos for each product).

Augustinus Bader’s most popular product is The Rich Cream, and if you’ve been looking for a luxurious moisturizer to splurge on, this is it. Like a facial in a bottle, it does everything you could want from a moisturizer, but its nourishing and hydrating effects are bolstered by the technology of TFC8®. It has won dozens of beauty awards from magazines like Glamour, InStyle, and Women’s Health.

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you may be better off with the brand’s original moisturizer (simply called The Cream). It provides the same overall benefits as The Rich Cream, but the texture is a lot lighter-weight. (The Cream has also won countless awards from publications like Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar.) Then, on the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s The Ultimate Soothing Cream — an incredibly rich, luxurious moisturizer for dry skin that’s been showing signs of irritation or stress. In trials, it was proven to increase skin’s hydration levels by an impressive 188%, while skin was shown to look more radiant and even by a whopping 325%.

To really reap the benefits of TFC8®, you may want to try The Serum. Serums, after all — with their highly concentrated formulas — are the best way to deliver active ingredients to your skin. It helps promote a smoother, plumper, more even complexion; prevents moisture loss and external damage caused by environmental aggressors; and helps soothe redness, to name just a few of its capabilities. (It’s also thoughtfully packaged in an airtight bottle to keep the formula fresh, and when you run out, you can buy less expensive refills to be fitted back into the luxurious glass base.)

The Augustinus Bader line also includes all your other skin care staples, like a cleansing balm, gel cleanser, eye cream, lip balm, and face oil (the brand even makes a hand cream, if you’re looking for the perfect gift for your most skin care-obsessed friend).

But we haven’t even gotten to the best bit yet. Augustinus Bader has a loyalty program that you’ll definitely want to join if you’re planning on committing to the brand. If you select “auto replenish” when you check out, you’ll save 20% on your order, and you get to choose how frequently you’d like to receive shipments (this can be adjusted any time). You’ll also build up loyalty points with each order, which can then be applied to future purchases. And as a fun bonus, you’ll even receive a birthday gift.

