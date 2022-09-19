In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our writer tested the ice-cold Skin Proud Frozen Over Moisturizer.

If I’m being totally honest, I didn’t buy into the whole “apply-your-skin-care-cold” technique when I first heard of it. The idea of putting anything less than room temperature onto my face just didn’t seem comfortable. I already didn’t like the feeling of sheet masks on my skin (which typically feel cold straight from the packaging), and used to squirm at the mere thought of using ice globes being on my face. Recently, though, I decided to give cold skin care a chance — I even got my hands on a skin care mini fridge — and have been really enjoying the soothing, plumping results it provides.

As for my foray into frozen skin care? Skin Proud's Frozen Over Moisturizer is the product responsible. The gel-to-ice hydrator turns into a slushy sorbet consistency after two hours in the freezer, and is meant to soothe and cool tired, sensitive skin, reduce inflammation, and de-puff the under-eye area. After a summer that involved heavy traveling, inconsistent moisturizing (oops), and UV damage, my dry, stressed skin was in major need of a little TLC. Needless to say, this frozen moisturizer fell into my lap at an ideal time.

Curious to learn how the Skin Proud Frozen Over Moisturizer fared on my skin? Keep reading to learn more.

Fast Facts

Price: $16

Size: 50mL

Clean/Cruelty-Free? Yes

Best for: Those looking to de-puff, hydrate, or soothe stressed skin

Ingredient highlights: Hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate, aloe vera to soothe, and lemon extract to improve the look of dark spots.

What we like: This moisturizer can be used frozen or at room temperature, and is formulated with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and lemon extract.

What we don’t like: If you’re using it frozen, you’ll have to play around with how long to freeze it for — or, plan to defrost if you’re going to be using it later.

Your rating: 4.5/5

About My Skin

My skin has come a long way from my pre-teen years when I didn’t know SPF should be applied daily and I went to bed without moisturizing. Now, on some tired nights I might forego eye cream, but not a day goes by where I don’t apply a hydrating sunscreen and a moisturizer before bed. That’s because my skin is exceptionally dry — the type of dry that feels tight after a hot shower and parched in the morning even after layering on every hyaluronic acid-filled product I own the night before. I don’t typically struggle with acne or dark spots, but I do have redness and enlarged pores in the center of my face.

The Science Behind Skin Proud Frozen Over Moisturizer

This moisturizer is suited for all skin types, particularly if you have inflammation, uneven skin tone, or dryness. It has a gelatinous consistency when not frozen, and I find it absorbs quickly into my skin without feeling greasy when it’s in this state. When used frozen, though, it’s cooling, soothing, and feels especially nice on a hot day when my skin needs a break from the heat.

As far as its formula? It’s vegan, and made with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, aloe vera to soothe, and lemon extract to improve the look of dark spots. Glycerin is also one of the first ingredients on the label, which is a telltale sign the product contains a lot of it. “From a skin care perspective, glycerin is a humectant that helps attach water to the skin,” says cosmetic chemist Laura Lam-Phaure. “As a chemical, it works to increase stability by increasing the freezing point of the final product, which allows it to sit in the freezer for multiple hours and not become frozen solid.”

How To Use The Skin Proud Frozen Over Moisturizer

The moisturizer frozen. Courtesy of Michelle Rostamian

The brand recommends letting the moisturizer sit in the freezer for two to three hours before applying if you’re looking to de-puff, stave off inflammation, or calm the skin. The first time I used this product I left it in the freezer overnight and it was frozen solid (like an ice cube), making it impossible to scoop out and apply. So, you’ll need to either figure out the sweet spot timing-wise according to your freezer, or allow it to defrost for a while before you’re ready to use it. You’ll know it’s the right consistency when it looks like an açai bowl and mixes like a slushy (as pictured below).

The moisturizer defrosted. Courtesy of Michelle Rostamian

While the product is primarily meant to be used frozen, if you’re squeamish when it comes to cold skin care like I used to be, rest assured you can also use the formula while it’s at room temperature (in which case, store it with your other products and use as part of your morning or nighttime routine). In fact, that’s how I use it most of the time when my skin is in need of a pick-me-up. It still has a slight cooling effect when I use it at room temperature (almost like when you apply a cooling aftersun lotion onto a sun burn). And because it absorbs so quickly into my skin (I’m talking, under one minute), I find it layers beautifully underneath my makeup without feeling sticky or pilling — a quality not many moisturizers I own are capable of. I enjoy the fact that I can pop this into the freezer and use it whenever my skin has been subject to the moisture-sucking air on a flight or if it needs some relief after being exposed to the sun a little longer than it should have.

Basically, it’s a great product to bring my skin back to a normal state. No matter which way I use it, I found that a little bit goes a long way, and my skin always feels softer and more supple after using.

Is The Skin Proud Frozen Over Moisturizer Worth It?

Overall, I think this moisturizer is worth the $16 price tag. Lam-Phaure points out that “the ingredient list seems to have a lot of actives that appear to be under the 1% line,” which is noteworthy considering you should avoid putting products with higher actives in the fridge, as “some ingredients can be come inactive at lower temperatures.” All in all, I don’t rely on this for any long-term benefits in my skin — I find the formula provides more immediate results in the form of cooling, smoothing, and hydrating, which is ideal for times my skin has been put through the wringer.

