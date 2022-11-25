(Hair)
It’s giving goals on goals.
Twists — a protective hairstyle that shields natural hair from environmental elements — are a great style for any occasion and give your hair the chance to experience growth, without manipulation. Even better, they suit all hair lengths, especially short. Ahead, 10 short twist styles to try this winter season.
With the simple method of taking two strands of hair and wrapping them around each other, you can opt to liven things up with whatever color your heart desires. Go for multiple colors, one color, or half-strand color and see where your imagination takes you.