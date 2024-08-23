Whenever you see stars such as Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell, Beyoncé show up to a red carpet event with glowing skin, it’s highly likely they paid a visit to Shani Darden’s Beverly Hills facial studio ahead of their glam sessions. But the celebrity aesthetician’s loyal fan base extends beyond Hollywood. Inspired by the techniques Darden utilizes in her tranquil treatment rooms, her namesake skin care line has gained a devoted following because all of the products are gentle yet effective. Each formula perfectly combines the exact level of active ingredients with cushioning, soothing ones to avoid user error, and most importantly, redness and irritation. Just ask any beauty editor which retinol they’d recommend for sensitive skin, and they’ll passionately rave over Darden’s Retinol Reform serum.

Yes, balance is Darden’s skin care MO, and it’s a stance she’s bringing to her 50s. It’s even how she approached celebrating her milestone July 31st birthday. Following a surprise party with her closest friends and family, Darden says she went to Mexico for some R&R. On the heels of the festivities over, the aesthetician and beauty brand founder reflects on embarking on a new decade. Below, Darden shares how she’s taking care of her skin in her 50s plus what she’s most looking forward in the years ahead.

Courtesy of Shani Darden

On Sticking To A Consistent Skin Care Routine

As far as skin care goes, consistency is key. So if a product lineup is working for you, why mess with it? “My skin care routine has always really been the same. I've always used my retinol, I use a LED light [mask], I use vibration therapy [her line has a sculpting wand], and I do microcurrent at the office [a treatment that can lift and tighten skin],” Darden says of the core products, devices, and treatments that make up her routine.

On Thread Lifts Vs. Facial Filler

Getting neuromodulator or dermal filler injections to minimize fine lines, wrinkles, or add volume back to your face are about as common as coloring your hair in 2024, but they’re not the only options. Instead, Darden says she’s a fan of thread lifts. “I'd say the only thing that's changed, and I started doing it before I turned 50, was getting threads in targeted areas of my face,” she shares. “I do little mini threads that are about an inch long and I get them injected around my mouth and I do them in my nasolabial folds instead of doing filler.” The aesthetician shares she prefers threads over filler because the latter doesn’t completely dissolve before you top it up again. By continuously building on existing volume, it’s possible to end up with a look that deviates from your desired results.

On Hand Filler & A Proper Care Routine

However, there’s always exceptions to every rule – especially if they’re self-imposed. For Darden, she likes of getting filler in her hands once a year or so. An often overlooked area that shows visible signs of aging earlier than other parts of the body because the skin is thinner, getting filler in your hands can restore volume plus smooth any fine lines and wrinkles. “I don't know why people don't talk more about hands; it's wild to me,” she says. “I think I’m hyper aware of it because I do a hand treatment when I'm giving facials. Your hands can start to look gaunt and can get very veiny as you get older.”

Injections aside, applying topical products like retinol and sunscreen on your hands can also be beneficial. Luckily for Darden, she’s multitasking while giving facials. “The reality of it is my hands are always in everything, so I put my retinol on, but I'm also applying products to people's skin all day, so I’m taking care of my hands,” she says. “I'm reapplying sunscreen on someone's face each facial every day, so I'm always covered. But SPF can be a hard one [for the average person]. You're going to wash your hands throughout the day, so any sunscreen you have on will come off.”

Courtesy of Shani Darden

On How Her Thoughts On Aging Have Changed

To put it plainly, Darden doesn’t really think about aging, as in getting closer to death. “I think more of health,” she says. “Not so much as skin care is concerned because I've been doing it for so long. I’m really good about my skin care routine, and retinol definitely makes such a difference if you're using it.”

On What She’s Looking Forward To This Decade

“I really just love making products. It's really fun for me to play with new ingredients,” Darden says of the future of her line. “That’s my biggest focus because I really, really enjoy the process of coming up with new innovative ideas. The industry is so saturated now, so I like to really focus on it. It's not easy, but it's definitely really fun.”