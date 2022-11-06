All too often, the “out of sight, out of mind” mentality is applied when it comes to beauty routines. Because the scalp is sometimes hidden by hair, it can be easily overlooked, which might not be getting the nourishment it needs like the rest of your skin. Of course, the skin on your scalp isn’t exactly the same as your face and body and therefore, requires different products — such as scalp oils, targeted treatments, and serums. The best scalp oils and treatments can not only nourish and hydrate the scalp, but actually help to encourage healthy hair growth.

Whether you use them as a leave-in treatment or pre-shampoo ritual, scalp oils can be a hugely beneficial part of your hair care routine. If you have oily hair or are dealing with product buildup, certain scalp oils can help cleanse and purify the scalp. If your hair and scalp tend to be dry, flaky, or even irritated and itchy, scalp oils with soothing ingredients like tea tree oil can provide relief. There are also plenty of options for curly hair types or protective hairstyles.

“Scalp oils moisturize the skin on the scalp quite nicely,” Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr., dermatologist and founder of Dr. Rossi Derm MD tells TZR. “This is different than just moisturizing the hair strand which is what conditioner does. By moisturizing the scalp, it helps with dry skin that causes dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis (a more inflamed state compared to dandruff) which can often be itchy.”

When it comes to choosing a scalp oil, Dr. Rossi recommends seeking out ingredients like jojoba oil or argon oil, as they absorb well and tend to have a pleasant scent. If hair thinning is a concern, he suggests looking for rosemary oil, which has been shown to help with hair growth.

Ahead, get the scoop on the best hair and scalp oils out there no matter what hair type, skin type, or goals you may have.

Best For Hair Strengthening

Best For A Pre-Wash Treatment

Best For Dry/Itchy Scalps

Best For Thinning Hair

Best For Oily Scalps

Best For Curly Hair

Best Fragrance-Free Options

Best For Heat Protection