These days, cabinets overflowing with beauty products are the norm. Blame it on humanity’s ancestors — there’s just something in mammal DNA that makes us want to hold on to everything for the proverbial rainy day. But even if you have a dozen eyeshadow palettes and every hot tool ever made, you’re missing a major piece of the beauty horde puzzle. You need a stockpile of reliable press-on nails. When you just can’t make it to the salon (or are trying to save a few bucks), the best press-on nails are pre-shaped, pre-polished, and ready to go with the endless possibilities on length, design, style, and type.

But, of course, not all press-on nails are created equal — and there are few humiliations that compare to a single (or a few) DIY nails snapping off in public. The most prime press-on nail picks are those with durability, long-lasting hold, seamless ends, and the sort of captivating shine that you’d get from a professionally-administered salon manicure.

Below, TZR found Amazon’s best, top-rated press-on nail picks designed to withstand dinner dates, concerts, long nights, and the most important days. Shop them all here.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Best Press-On Nail Art

Pros: Lots of designs to choose from; reusable | Cons: Glue can smear designs, so practice first

One Reviewer Said: “These nails were so stinking cute. I got compliments on the smiley faces everywhere I went. They’re also sturdy and lasted a while. The only thing that I would like to note is that they are a little more curved than nails I’ve used in the past, so you definitely have to hold them down longer when gluing them on.”

The Best Press-On Minimalist Nails

Pros: Easy to apply; lots of color choices | Cons: Most lengths are mid-sized; not too many extras included

One Reviewer Said: “I couldn’t believe how well these stick. I remember how these type of nails would pop off soon after ‘sticking’ them on during my childhood. These took strong hold for a solid week before showing any lift. There are lots of options in color, design, and length. I will buy again, and highly recommend.”

The Best Everyday Press-On Nails

Pros: Versatile; popular shapes | Cons: Fewer shorter-length options

One Reviewer Said: “I looooooove these nails. Application was so simple. I had about five minutes to put them on before rushing off to a wedding and I got it done in time. So easy to apply. They are fire!!! I got so many compliments. And I love that they are reusable. I will def buy more in other colors. 10/10 would recommend. You NEED these in your life.”

The Best Press-On French Tips

Pros: Several styles included | Cons: Only coffin-shaped available

One Reviewer Said: “I have only worn the ombré nails but they are so beautiful, resilient, and they last at least two weeks. Now, I do have to file them square after a few days because they do start to round out from normal wear and tear, however, these nails are sturdy. And this is coming from someone who is pretty rough with my hands. I am purchasing these nails again.”

The Best Almond-Shaped Press-On Nails

Pros: Long options available; trendy shapes | Cons: Limited colorways

One Reviewer Said: “These nails are a BEAUTIFUL matte. Even better than the salon ones. I’ve bought plenty of fake nails and had many acrylic and gel sets, and I’ve got to say that these impress me. They don’t bend at all like some of the cheaper press-ons, and they’re incredibly sturdy and strong. I don’t doubt that they’ll hold up to lots of wear!”

The Best Short Press-On Nails

Pros: Eight-in-one colors; comes with tools | Cons: Only short options available

One Reviewer Said: “These nails have far exceeded my expectations. They're, in my opinion, the perfect thickness because they aren't too flimsy but they aren't chunky either. I didn't use the sticky glue dots they included because I wasn't too confident in how they would hold so I can't speak to them, but with solid nail glue and proper prep, some of these nails have lasted a full 3 weeks without budging.”

The Best Long Press-On Nails

Pros: Intricate designs; reusable | Cons: Crystals can be delicate or prone to distress

One Reviewer Said: “These were everything I needed to complete my look. Instead of using the adhesive slips that came with the nails, I used some store-bought nail glue because I know I would be doing a lot of moving and touching. Filed the tips so they would look perfect. And you would have thought I spent a pretty penny at the nail salon. Really loved the way they looked. Get them!”

The Trendiest Press-On Nails

Pros: Cool colors; fun shapes | Cons: Limited length options

One Reviewer Said: “Goldfinger is my favorite type of press-on nails. They are thin and sturdy! I use a different type of super glue instead of the one it comes with and they last over a week. I'm pretty rough on the nails too with gardening and dishes. I wish there were more colors to choose from on Amazon.”

The Best Press-On Nail Kit

Pros: Lots of color choices | Cons: No assorted lengths

One Reviewer Said: “I LOVE THESE NAILS!!! I’ve been wearing press-on nails since 2008 and this set is incredibly beautiful! The durability and color palette is impressive. I get compliments all the time on how natural they look. I have a large nail bed so the sizing works without any filing.”

The Best Press-On Pedicure Toenails

Pros: Assorted lengths, sizes, and colors | Cons: More labor-intensive to apply

One Reviewer Said: I do not have pretty feet. During this pandemic, I have been reluctant to wear sandals because I can’t go to a salon and get a pedicure. I decided to try glue-on nails, not expecting a good result. This is unexpected and wonderful! I’ve had these nails on for a week and a half.