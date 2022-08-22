In addition to dreamy, luxe formulations and high-profile celebrity clientele, Pat McGrath Labs is also known for its epic collaborations. The brand created not one but two collections inspired by Netflix’s smash Regency-era drama Bridgerton, and in 2020, teamed up with Supreme to launch a new, limited-edition shade of MatteTrance Lipstick meant to mimic the cult streetwear brand’s signature red. Almost exactly two years later, Pat McGrath’s Supreme Collaboration is being revived — but this time, in the form of a chic nail polish collection.

The two clearly created magic together, as the initial collaboration sold out and was considered a massive success. For round two, however, Pat McGrath and Supreme decided to veer slightly off course by expanding into nails — a first for both brands. According to a press release, the forthcoming collection will feature a set of three long-lasting, high-shine polishes in red, black, and white as well as custom nail decals to make your manicure stand out, all designed exclusively for Supreme by Dame Pat McGrath.

The official release date has yet to be revealed, but Pat McGrath’s official Instagram page has been rolling out the campaign in real time, so fans can stay up to date on launch, pricing, and other details. “SUPREME DEBUT 🤍❤🖤 SUPREME®/PAT McGRATH LABS® Nail Polish: Long-Lasting, High-Shine Nail Polish in a set of three - 'SUPREME® WHITE', 'SUPREME®RED', and 'SUPREME®BLACK' with custom logo nail decals. This collaboration marks the first nail colour by either brand, developed exclusively by #patmcgrathlabs for @supremenewyork. #Supreme®/PatMcGrathLabs®,” one of the Instagram posts reads.

Several snippets of the campaign have been released over the past couple of days, one most recently revealing that the shade names are SUPREME® WHITE, SUPREME®RED, and SUPREME®BLACK. The clips also show off the product packaging — a red box with the three polishes nestled inside, each bottle emblazoned with the iconic Supreme logo.

The collection will be available only at Supreme and for a limited time. It’s probably safe to assume that this collaboration will sell out fast, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for an official launch date.