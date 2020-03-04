Famously known for creating major trends that defined an era solely off of their home furnishings and textiles, the Finnish brand further proves that it's vibrant designs truly knows no bounds — so it makes sense that Marimekko's latest collection of streetwear (a line the brand so famously dubbed, 'Kioski') would follow suit. Given their ability to successfully master both the fashion and interior space, it's only fitting that its latest release highlights gender fluidity, through an expansive range of wearable staples, no less, with the same ease.

Based in Helisinki, you may be surprised to learn just how many iconic textiles and prints the Finnish brand is responsible for. For those unfamiliar, the brand, known best for its standout floral textile print, heavily influenced '60s fashion by popularizing the retro floral theme the era is now known for. Conveniently, vintage-inspired florals are back on the trend radar for Spring , so if you're looking to get in on the retro trend, the brand's well-known 'Unikko' poppy print, is a great place to start.

Available Mar. 3, the Marimekko Kioski Spring/Summer 2020 collection embodies the brands values of creative courage to live authentically with a 45-piece offering that's emblazoned with the same over-the-top print the brand is known for. Not to mention, the design-drivel label collaborated with a handful of young artists from Helsinki's vibrant community to create a campaign that reflects not only their creativity, but also the overwhelming truth that we are all better together as one.

COURTESY OF MARIMEKKO

Taking its inclusivity to new heights, the lineup features a unisex t-shirt, covered in the distinct poppy print (in four different color variants) that is perfect for welcoming Spring with open arms. For the minimalists, the print is featured as a chest pocket on basic tee's or as one large flower across a sweatshirt or crewneck. That said, with truly too many impeccable designs to choose from, (bags, socks, hair accessories, and wallets) there are a wide range of options for, well, everybody.

COURTESY OF MARIMEKKO COURTESY OF MARIMEKKO

The new Marimekko Kioski collection is available at Marimekko’s Flatiron Flagship in NYC, Marimekko.com, and retailers (like, Baby & Co., Gravity Pope, and Simons). Shop TZR's favorite options, below.