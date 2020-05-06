For the regular salon goer, being thrust into the world of DIY manicures could've been exciting. At first. Now, more than a month into social distancing, you've probably shopped your way through your nail color stash and then some. This is where SpaRitual's new Nourishing Vegan Colors swoop in to save the day, though. Launched on May 1 via the nail-care brand's website, the drop doesn't just bring with it two or three new colors — instead, SpaRitual debuted a whopping 25 shades for the nail polish collection.

They're perfect for anyone new to painting their own nails, too. SpaRitual's Nourishing Vegan Colors feature a one-step formula; so, just swipe the polish straight onto your nail, no base coat or top coat required. Better yet, the all-in-one nail polish still retails at just $12.50 a pop, and is both vegan (as you could probably guess) and cruelty-free. And just in case you needed one more reason to indulge in a new bottle, each shade includes a mix of red tea, seaweed extract, and argan oil to hydrate and strengthen your nails directly.

Another key part of the formula: The SpaRitual shades are "13-free." One of those is animal-derived ingredients (such as guanine from fish scales) — but the other 12 are important to note, as well; the "clean" nail polish brand purposefully left out toluene, formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate (TPP), MEHQ/HQ, MIT, parabens, and gluten.

Got all that? Good. Now, let's move onto the actual shades. Name a color, and you'll find a variation of it in the new Nourishing Vegan Colors drop. There are classics, like the true-red From the Heart and pastel-pink Kind Hearted. Then, others like Mood Boost (a muted purple), Moon Salutation (a glitzy sparkle), and Moonlight (a shimmery champagne gold) keep the collection eclectic and fresh. "Punctuating our life with color is more important now than ever, as it elevates feelings of well-being," Shel Pink, founder of SpaRitual, tells TZR over email. "And the practice of an at-home manicure and pedicure is meditative in nature and relaxes the mind, body, and soul."

Don't just take anyone's word for it, though. To shop the entire new collection, visit SpaRitual's website and take a look (you'll need a moment to browse all of the shades). Or, shop TZR's picks by scrolling down.

