Thanks to social media, the world has gotten a whole lot smarter about skin care. Most of us now understand what retinol does and why moisturizer matters — and with that knowledge comes the power to build routines that give our skin exactly what it needs.

It also comes with higher expectations. Today’s skin care shoppers aren’t just looking for products that work; they want formulas that go above and beyond with next-generation ingredients and smarter delivery systems designed to make every step more effective. They’re after sunscreens that do more than just protect from the sun, like EltaMD’s color-correcting SPF or Merit’s tint that blurs the lines between makeup and skin care. They’re also after serums that rival derm-grade results. Shiseido’s microneedling-inspired wrinkle treatment and 111Skin’s exosome-packed formula meet these expectations. And of course, cleansers need to pack multiple benefits into a single step. Sulwhasoo’s foaming face wash supports hydration and the skin barrier, while Le Prunier’s cleansing oil boosts radiance.

The Zoe Report’s editors and panel of expert guest judges tested hundreds of products to determine the best of the best. Here are the 19 formulas that actually deliver.

Best Foaming Cleanser For A Hydrating Deep Clean Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cleansing Foam $65 See On Sulwhasoo Foaming cleansers have a reputation for being drying, but Sulwhasoo’s formula has the opposite effect on skin. “It made my skin feel softer and more supple,” says The Zoe Report Editorial Director Angela Melero. Powered by the brand’s Dual Elastic Bubble Technology, the rich cream transforms into a cloud-like lather of moisture-infused microbubbles that cleanse thoroughly without stripping. Ginseng amino acids, peptides, and other actives help support elasticity and hydration, for skin that feels balanced and comfortably refreshed long after you rinse.

Best Rich Moisturizer For Breakout-Free Hydration Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisturizer $64 See On Sofie Pavitt Face Leave it to A-List esthetician Sofie Pavitt to create a moisturizer that checks all the boxes for every skin type. It’s rich, but not pore clogging; aids in hydration and balances oil; and leaves skin instantly radiant while also supporting long-term skin health. The formula features squalane and jojoba oil for hydration and barrier support, argan oil to calm redness, and vitamin F to regulate oil production. “It left my skin feeling hydrated and glowy — like I was wearing a highlighter,” says BDG staffer Rachel Chapman.

Best Essence For Soothing Skin Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence $20 See On Target A strong barrier is the foundation of healthy skin, and haruharu’s probiotic-fueled formula feels worlds away from the heavy creams we typically rely on for fortification. The milky toner harnesses a blend of ferments and fatty acids to support resilience without weighing down the skin. “It’s a super lightweight, hydrating essence that’s calming on the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. David Kim, M.D. “It’s great for hydrating and calming oily, acne-prone skin without clogging pores.”

Best Eye Cream For Puffiness & Dark Circles Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt Eye Cream $85 See On Estée Lauder For anyone navigating visible signs of aging around the eyes, this formula is about as close as skin care gets to an injectable-inspired effect. Designed to target crow’s feet, under-eye bags, and inner corners, it pairs two forms of hyaluronic acid to re-plump areas that have lost volume (a la filler), while peptides work to soften the look of expression lines (a la Botox). “This product does the work,” says BDG staffer Tyghe Trimble, adding that it “seriously lifted the bags” from under his eyes.

Best Tinted Sunscreen For A Your-Skin-But-Better Glow Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45 $38 See On Merit Part skin care, part makeup, Merit’s Tinted Mineral SPF will replace both the sunscreen and foundation steps in your routine. Made with zinc oxide to physically block out UVA and UVB damage, it offers SPF 45 protection and a beautifully blurred, skin-like finish. “It’s got good, light-to-medium coverage, and has a nice glow whether I use it with or without primer,” says BDG staffer Charlie Mock. “It lasts well and doesn’t cake or settle in any weird ways.”

Best Cleansing Oil For Removing Makeup Le Prunier Plum Cleanse Biome Balancing Cleansing Oil $60 See On Le Prunier “This cleanser is pure cloud energy,” says BDG staffer Emma Chao. The oil-based formula effortlessly dissolves dirt, makeup, and daily grime, while the brand’s proprietary extract — infused with bioactive compounds and plum-derived enzymes — promotes elasticity and boosts radiance. It’s essentially a double cleanse in a single step, and the plush texture and subtle almond scent make it something you’ll genuinely look forward to using.

Best Overnight Mask For Waking Up Dewy Neuraé Harmonie The Sleeping Mask $140 See On Neuraé “Beauty sleep” takes on new meaning with Neuraé’s Harmonie Sleeping Mask. Designed to work in sync with the skin’s natural overnight repair cycle, it features so-called neuro ingredients — plant extracts chosen to calm irritation and soften visible signs of stress. The texture is rich and cocooning, sealing in moisture while you rest, and the subtle botanical scent makes it feel like part skin care, part wind-down ritual. “I enjoyed using this, and felt like it made my skin look more glowy in the morning,” says Kim.

Best Exfoliator For Clearing Pores G.M. Collin Peel Toner Exfoliant $70 See On G.M. Collin At-home peels have to walk the fine line between effective and irritating, and G.M. Collin’s Toner Exfoliant manages to strike that balance. It pairs potent AHAs to dissolve surface buildup with BHAs that clear pores from within, creating a true full-spectrum exfoliant. Hydrating and soothing ingredients are woven into the formula to buffer the intensity, delivering glow and clarity without the typical post-peel sting.

Best Moisturizer For Skin Barrier Support Dr. Diamond's Metacine HYDR/O Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier Moisturizer $300 See On Dr. Diamond's Metacine This high-tech barrier cream from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, M.D., has an unexpected hero: sound. Engineered using ultrasonic waves, the formula breaks down skin-identical lipids — ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol — into smaller, more uniform particles designed for faster absorption and more efficient barrier support. Paired with multi-weight hyaluronic acid, it delivers layered hydration while helping reinforce skin’s resilience.

Best Treatment For Fine Lines Shiseido Bio-Performance Micro-Click Concentrate $290 See On Shiseido Though no at-home treatment can replace in-office microneedling, Shiseido’s Micro-Click Concentrate comes impressively close. The applicator is outfitted with 18 tiny-tipped needles that create controlled micro-wounds to stimulate collagen production while delivering niacinamide and a barrier-fortifying complex directly into the skin. The result is stronger, brighter-looking skin and a visible softening of lines — especially around the eyes and mouth. “After completing the recommended 12-day treatment, I noticed my nasolabial folds looked softer,” says The Zoe Report Deputy Beauty Editor Erin Lukas.

Best Treatment For Firm, Lifted Skin 111Skin Exosome Face Lift $825 See On 111Skin The idea of a face lift in a bottle may sound too good to be true, but 111Skin’s exosome-powered duo comes pretty darn close. The two-step treatment contains a lifting serum (which uses a proprietary “microspicule delivery system” to drive actives deep into the skin) and a reparative mask to strengthen the skin. Together, they mimic the stimulation-and-repair cycle you’d get from an in-office procedure —firming, smoothing, and encouraging cellular renewal in a single overnight protocol. “I love this stuff — my skin looks more radiant and lifted,” says BDG staffer Kate Auletta. “I would buy it 10,000 times over.”

Best Sunscreen For Those Who Hate To Wear Sunscreen Youth To The People Youthscreen $30 See On Youth To The People Youth To The People’s Youthscreen sinks seamlessly into the skin and delivers a whopping SPF 60 of full-spectrum protection. “It feels lightweight, hydrates well, and doesn’t leave a white cast…it gives my skin a natural glow and absorbs nicely,” says BDG staffer Kiara Brown. But it does far more than just defend against UV rays: Kale and green tea extracts fight free radical damage from environmental stressors, dandelion root boosts radiance and counteracts the effects of pollution, and vitamin E and jojoba round out the formula by soothing existing sun damage while helping to prevent future damage from ever happening in the first place.

Best Vitamin C Serum For Boosting Radiance Augustinus Bader The Vitamin C Serum $380 See On Augustinus Bader Vitamin C serums are notoriously tricky to formulate thanks to the molecule’s unstable nature and penchant for irritation. Augustinus Bader’s version tackles both concerns head-on. At the center of the formula is the brand’s signature TFC8 delivery system, which guides key ingredients where they’re needed most for improved efficacy. A mushroom-derived amino acid works to enhance vitamin C’s performance, while niacinamide brightens dark spots and an algae complex helps calm visible redness. The result is a glow-boosting serum that feels both high-tech and high tolerance.

Best Face Mask For Calming Stressed-Out Skin Aunu Beauty Mānuka Mask $76 See On Aunu Beauty Facialist Raquel Medina-Cleghorn is “obsessed with this mask” — and it’s easy to see why. The single-ingredient formula is made with 100% mānuka honey, a natural antimicrobial and humectant that calms redness, soothes irritation, and locks in moisture. It also offers gentle, enzyme-based exfoliation for softer, smoother skin. “It melts away and leaves skin feeling calm, supple, and smooth. It’s going in my SOS skin kit for sure,” says Medina-Cleghorn.

Best Serum For Plump, Bouncy Skin Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum $21 See On Ulta Beauty The salmon sperm facial may have started as a buzzy in-office treatment, but you can now reap the benefits of its key ingredient (called PDRN) at home with this serum from Medicube. It combines the salmon-derived amino acids — known for improving cellular function to promote hydration, elasticity, and the reduction of wrinkles and uneven texture — with five types of collagen-boosting peptides to leave skin stronger, smoother, and more moisturized. “This serum gives my skin an incredible glow that looks like I’ve been soaking up sunshine all day,” says BDG staffer Wesley Bonner, adding that it makes skin look so refreshed after each use, he’ll never go back.

Best Moisturizer For Sculpted Skin Biologique Recherche Crème M.E.C. $225 See On Biologique Recherche While the skin barrier protects and retains moisture, the layer beneath it — the extracellular matrix — is what determines firmness, elasticity, and overall resilience. Biologique Recherche’s Crème M.E.C. is designed to support that foundation, helping to rebalance key structural components like collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans. By targeting the architecture of the skin rather than just its surface, it works to improve suppleness and soften visible signs of aging. This isn’t just a moisturizer — it’s a full-blown skin remodeling treatment.

Best Hydrating Serum For Parched Skin Glow Recipe Prickly Pear Peptide Mucin $32 See On Glow Recipe Glow Recipe has figured out how to deliver the same bouncy skin barrier you’d get from a snail mucin serum without the gross-out factor. The star of the (vegan!) show here is prickly pear extract, and considering the plant is known for keeping itself quenched in scorchingly dry desert heat, you can be sure it packs some serious hydration. Peptides and ectoin are also in the mix to strengthen skin and lock in moisture, leaving you with glass skin — sans stickiness.

Best Brightening Serum For Fading Dark Spots The Outset Total Clarity Dark Spot Treatment $68 See On The Outset The hero of The Outset’s dark spot treatment is Melaneven, the brand’s proprietary brightening ingredient designed as a gentler alternative to vitamin C that targets hyperpigmentation without triggering irritation on sensitive skin. Fruit-derived acids provide light exfoliation to smooth texture, while wild butterfly ginger defends against blue light, heat, and pollution. Equal parts corrective and preventative, the formula works to fade existing discoloration while also protecting against future damage.