My Favorite Lazy Girl Hairstyle Received An Upgrade From NYFW & I'm Here For It

In a flurry of tulle and Kelly green hot pants, New York Fashion Week has just about wrapped on the Spring/Summer ‘23 season. And while the the hottest fashion trends are certainly cause for celebration, the beauty moments that appeared on the runways were a treat to behold as well. From bold shadow colors (it might finally be time to give that blue eyeliner a try) to a chic update to the ultimate lazy girl hairdo — the not so humble bun — the hair and makeup artists backstage at the S/S ‘23 shows gave us plenty of new beauty trends to try out for the upcoming months.

If you’re not as into a major makeup moment, the catwalks this season, and the presence of more skin care backstage, proved that taking care of your complexion is priority number one if you want to have a gorgeous canvas. More than one model was caught enjoying an undereye mask while someone else painted her nails or blew out her hair — true supermodel status. And when all else fails and you’re desperate for some new beauty inspiration, look to the ‘90s. From dark nude lipsticks to glossy cheekbones and heavily-lined eyes, the era is proving once again it has staying power in the fashion world in more than one way.

Keep reading for the seven hottest hair and makeup trends from NYFW S/S ‘23.

Glitter Accents

(+) Peter Do Al Zeta / Stringer/ Getty Images (+) Tory Burch Courtesy of Tory Burch INFO 1/2

While many shows sent models down the runway with minimal makeup and dewy skin, there were a few sparkling accents to a handful of shows. Tory Burch’s silver glitter eye and Peter Do’s multi-colored glitter brows were two of the standouts, proving that no matter your fashion aesthetic, there’s always a way to add some sparkle.

Power Braids

(+) Yuchen Liao / Stringer/ Getty Images (+) Proenza Schouler Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/2

The braided ponytail is surging in popularity at the moment (no doubt helped by the Kendalls and Bellas of the world and their penchant for the style), and many designers and hair artists sent the look down the runway for the S/S ‘23 season. Whether you prefer a sleek front with crispy edges or like to incorporate a ribbon detail, the sky’s the limit for ways to test out a braid look — and don’t be afraid to play around with some extensions for a little extra drama.

High Wattage Skin

(+) Eckhaus Latta @bestcommajeb and @alanhckwan (+) PatBo Albert Urso / Stringer/ Getty Images INFO 1/2

Dewy skin is always a staple on the New York Fashion Week runways, but with more and more skin care brands sponsoring shows, like Ourself, 111 Skin, and Clé de Peau, models are actually getting to pamper their stressed faces rather than just faking a glow with copious highlighter. Even if you want a little extra coverage with strategically-placed concealer or foundation, a mega glowing complexion that appears practically bare is officially a fashion girl staple.

‘90s Everything

(+) Sandy Liang JP Yim / Stringer/ Getty Images (+) Rebecca Minkoff Albert Urso / Stringer/ Getty Images INFO 1/2

As Diane Kendall revealed to TZR backstage at the end of fashion week, “Every single show I’ve done this year, the inspiration has been the ‘90s.” Whether that equated to a grunge-inspired cat eye or a soft brown lipstick, the pre-Y2K era is seeing some serious love on the catwalks for the S/S ‘23 season. Happily, there’s many different styles to choose from, so if you’re loving the ‘90s reference point, it’s time to break out your mauve lipliner and kohl pencils and get to work.

Buns

(+) Christian Siriano Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer/ Getty Images (+) Carolina Herrera Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/Getty Images INFO 1/2

These were not your average, hungover, throw your messy hair in a bun looks — fashion week has claimed the chignon for itself and proved that buns are the fashion fan’s secret weapon for looking put together and stylish. Slicked back, loose and low, mid-height and textured, there were plenty of options to choose from at shows like Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, and Alice + Olivia.

Bold Shadow

(+) Batsheva Monica Schipper / Stringer/ Getty Images (+) Prabal Gurung Udo Salters / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/2

As one of the last shows of NYFW, Batsheva sent many models down the runway with brilliant blue shadow (and one girl covered in head-to-toe blue tint, for only the bravest beauty fans to attempt). Having models with bright eyeshadow accents was a popular theme throughout the week, with Prabal Gurung and Marrisa Wilson also getting in on the bold shadow fun. The best thing about this look is that the placement isn’t nearly as precise as, say, a classic smokey eye — a good lid primer, a small dense brush, and a creative eye are all you need to nail this look at home.

Sleek & Straight Hair

(+) Fendi Randy Brooke / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Gabriela Hearst @bestcommajeb INFO 1/2

In the vein of the ‘90s obsession happening with makeup, many designers stuck to a sleek hair look that felt reminiscent of the era’s pin straight and flat-ironed style. With some serious hot tools required to achieve this effect, a heat protectant is non-negotiable, but with a little patience and some upper arm strength, this sleek hairstyle is the perfect accessory for all your seasonal outfits.