Rihanna’s *Other* Major Announcement Is Fenty Beauty’s Coolest Drop Yet

So industrious and perennially productive is Rihanna that her Internet-shattering pregnancy reveal was only one of two major announcements from the mogul this week. While many people were holding out hope for something a little more musical, what she did end up releasing might be just as good. Rih’s impossibly sharp and knows that as the whole world watches her — and her beautiful baby bump — it’s the perfect time to drop Fenty Beauty’s most exciting release since its original launch. The new Fenty lipstick, very appropriately dubbed the Icon Lipstick, comes in a mix of 10 universally flattering neutral and red shades complete with a refillable, customizable tube for a seamless blend of sustainability and serious style.

Designed for maximum pigment payoff while conditioning the lips for a comfortable, moisturized feel, the new lipstick’s formula features a complementary blend of lip-plumping (and line-smoothing) hyaluronic acid and nourishing vitamin E — and comes in a Rihanna-approved peachy-vanilla scent for even more added luxury. But the most special physical component of the Fenty Icon Lipstick is a tiny detail the Rih Navy will especially appreciate. The lipstick’s bullet features a peaked tip that’s an homage to Rihanna’s own instantly-recognizable cupid’s bow.

Among the lush shades is a rich red lipstick, called The MVP, and it just so happens to be Rihanna’s own signature shade. Mixed with just the right amount of blue for a perfect fire-engine-red, it’s all too clear how this shade earned its name. “We all know how hard it can be to find the perfect red,” Rihanna herself explains in a press release about the new release. “That’s why it was so important to me that we had the ultimate red shade that looks amazing on everyone. After testing it on all skin tones and almost a year of tweaking to get it just right, we finally have our MVP.”

Fenty Beauty

To customize your own Icon experience, you’ll just need to grab your refillable case of choice (it retails separately for $12) and the actual lipstick bullet to load into it. Launching at Sephora and Fenty.com on February 4, its perfect-for-Valentine’s arrival could only be planned by the Fenty mastermind herself. If you find yourself already jealous of her as-yet-unborn baby, get in line — imagine your mother’s makeup stash being this stacked.