Until recently, I’ve been admittedly irresponsible when it comes to my skin care routine. I’ve never had a steady regimen or used products consistently, and I certainly haven’t done the research required to understand what my skin even needs. I’ve always had a pretty clear complexion and never struggled with acne as a teenager, which while a blessing, also made me think I was invincible. Understanding skin care and all its nuances take time, work, and money, and can be incredibly intimidating given the vast selection of products on the market. It was simply something I didn’t deem worth expending my energy on and figured hey, my skin’s good enough.

Fast forward to today — as I’ve entered my late 20s, coupled with my daily exposure to the beauty industry, I’ve begun to realize the importance of taking care of my skin. Blemish-free or not, there is so much more I can be doing to strengthen my complexion and slow the aging process. Days spent staring at my own face on a Zoom screen have expedited this realization and over the last 12 months I’ve been playing catch up, trying to reverse the years of negligence. My skin is clear, yes, but could it be less dull? Absolutely. Do I have daily redness? Definitely. Are fine lines beginning to appear? It’s unavoidable. There are so many ways I can improve my complexion overall.

I realize no product is going to magically erase the little creases and fine lines I’ve acquired overnight. What I do hope to achieve with my new foray into skin care is a radiant glow: skin that is hydrated, soft and smooth, even-toned, and without blemishes. As my skin care idol Hailey Bieber puts it, I’d like to look like a glazed donut.

Given my newbie status, I’ve been very open-minded about trying new products to find what actually works best for my skin. I’ve tested many recommended moisturizers, serums, and face oils, from affordable to luxury, and found a few products that I’ve enjoyed rotating through. However, I hadn't yet found that one life-changing product that made me believe in the magic of skin care. Until Tata Harper’s Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer.

I was recently given the chance to test this new moisturizer from cult-favorite (and all-natural) skincare brand Tata Harper and let me just say — WOW.

When I first felt the lightweight formula, my expectations were low. I do have extremely dry and sensitive skin, so typically gravitate toward thicker, creamy formulas to combat tightness and itching. Yet however weightless, it was substantial and absorbed into my skin incredibly well. The silky cream glided over my skin in a way that felt luxurious and rich without actually being heavy in any way. I was pleasantly surprised and went to bed feeling hopeful.

I woke up the next morning and was amazed looking in the mirror. For maybe the first time ever I could say that my skin was truly glowing. No dryness or flaking, and even my natural rosacea was overshadowed by the radiance reflecting back at me. My skin looked supple and younger while feeling calm and nourished. The Fortifying Moisturizer is packed with antioxidants and 28 high-performance botanical ingredients meant to cocoon dry, damaged skin, including:

Micro-algae peptides: to shield and protect sensitive skin from overreacting Mondo root: to support the skin’s natural immune defense system Rose of Jericho: to support moisture levels and nourish the skin barrier

After using this product consistently for a month (both day and night), I am a true believer that with the right products, anyone can have glowing, “glazed-donut” skin — so don’t settle for less. While Tata Harper’s Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer is a bit on the pricier side at $120, it’s been worth every penny for me and an essential part of my new skin care routine. I can say without a doubt my skin looks better than it ever has before: dewy, plump, and bright. For the easy, but effective, five-step daily routine I now swear by (and a few of my other favorite skin care products), keep scrolling.

