Is the “clean girl” aesthetic dead? This has been a debatable question for the past year or so. Sure, skin-focused makeup and sleek updos are timeless, but you’d be in denial not to acknowledge that the popularity of this specific pairing is waning. Yes, celebrities have been getting bolder with their red carpet hair and makeup choices, and now, top designer runways are further solidifying this shift. For anyone who’s skeptical, the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 runways are flooding with colorful, messy, and undone beauty looks.

At Sportmax, vibrant orange pigment was haphazardly swiped across models’ lashes, while Prada’s makeup consisted of smudged raccoon-like eyeliner and exaggerated dark circles. Some of the hairstyles on the runways were just as chaotic. At Etro, the top half of models’ hair was damp, as if they showed up to walk mid-air dry. Meanwhile, Fendi models had their hair twisted into low, loose buns with wispy, face-framing flyaways left out.

Of course, there were still elements of Italian glamour present at MFW. At Blumarine, there were sleek, twisted low ponytails, and Roberto Cavalli opted for bruised plum and poppy red lips that were applied with precision.

Giorgio Armani: Clean Girl 2.0

What does a self-proclaimed “clean girl” do when her dewy skin, flushed cheeks, and slicked-back bun start to feel dated? She opts for velvet skin, a touch of illuminating gold eyeshadow on her lids, and a loose, low bun with wispy tendrils à la the models on Giorgio Armani’s runway.

Moschino: Sharp Lines

Yes, bold eyeliner can lean minimalist, too. At Moschino, thin, precise black and royal blue wings extended out from the models’ lash lines. The hairstyles by Hair Director and KEVIN.MURPHY Pro Ambassador, Eugene Souleiman, were polished yet simple, too, each one enhancing the models’ natural texture.

Sportmax: Seeing Orange

While vibrant tangerine is typically associated with summer, Sportmax has made a convincing case for wearing the hue during the colder months. The strong, messy swipe of orange shadow across the models’ lids created an edgy, unexpected contrast to the dark, cold-weather neutral color scheme of the collection.

Gucci: Y2K Party Girl

Demna’s first runway show for Gucci channeled the house’s party girl reputation of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Think smudgy kohl-rimmed eyes and smoked-out winged eyeshadow paired with a glossy red lip. The hairstyles followed suit, consisting of tousled strands, deep side parts, and slicked-back ponytails.

Prada: Tired Girl

Instead of trying to hide the fact that you stayed out way too late the night before or were up doomscrolling, Prada wants you to embrace your exhaustion. At the designer’s F/W ‘26 show, models had smudged eyeliner (Prada Durable Gliding Eye Pencil in Shade 01 Nero), exaggerated dark circles, minimal foundation, and tousled, greasy hair. So, go ahead and hit snooze tomorrow morning.

Blumarine: All Twisted Up

A braid isn’t the only option when you’re in the mood to level-up a low ponytail. Take a cue from Blumarine and twist the tail for an edgier version of the timeless style.

Fendi: Minimalism At Its Best

While dramatic eye makeup was all over the MFW runways, minimal looks were still alive and well. For creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first Fendi show, makeup artist Pat McGrath took no-makeup makeup to the next level by slightly sculpting the eyes and lips with neutral taupe tones. She achieved the look with the help of the Divine Bronze Luxe Quad: Venusian Sunrise palette and Lip Sculpt + Shade Contour Duo from her cosmetics line. Hairstylist Guido Palau followed suit by pulling models’ hair into low twists with a few breezy tendrils left out.

Etro: Fresh Out Of The Shower

Etro turned leaving your house in the morning with half air-dried hair into a chic runway beauty moment. The top sections of models’ hair was slicked back with gel to create a wet-look effect, while the mid-lengths to ends were dried with a slightly wavy texture.

Roberto Cavalli: Vampy Lips

Moody lipstick was popular among the MFW street style crowd, and unsurprisingly, it made an appearance on the runways, too. At Roberto Cavalli, some models wore a deep, almost-black bruised plum lip that was outlined with a deep oxblood hue. For those whose makeup preferences lean more classic, some models wore matte orangey-red hues.

Boss: ‘90s Bombshell

After flooding your FYP, cool-toned makeup is popping up on fashion week runways, too. In lieu of warm chestnut browns for a tonal fall look, Boss went with a grayish taupe eye and lip. The ‘90s inspiration was fully realized in the models’ bouncy, bombshell blowouts.