Italian style is defined by impeccable tailoring, top-notch knitwear, and classically glamorous blowouts and red lips. But don’t get it twisted: the country’s most stylish women are anything but one note. They’re masters at transforming current playful or edgy fashion and beauty trends into extensions of their signature style. All of the vampy lips spotted on the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 street style crowd is a dossier of this skill.

Over the course of the show schedule, showgoers have been wearing this classic winter makeup trend in a number of ways, demonstrating that the edgy lipstick has universal appeal. So whether your style leans minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in-between, there’s a vampy lip for you. In addition to its seasonal appeal, it’s also extremely versatile. You could go full-on glam with an oxblood matte lip or opt for a more undone finish with a lip stain in a wine hue. For those who are down for an extra-bold lip, you can create an ombré effect by lining the lips in a slightly darker shade. You’ll see all of these variations and more among the Milan street style scene.

Keep reading to get inspiration on how to make the vampy lips trend your own from snaps outside of the MFW F/W ‘26 shows.

Retro Glamour

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

This guest channeled ‘50s pin-up stars with her deep side-parted curls, embellished hair accessory, and deep berry ombré lip.

Berry Romantic

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A soft, tousled updo is even more romantic when it’s paired with a rich oxblood matte lip.

Wine-Stained & Wonderful

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Full-coverage lipsticks aren’t the only way to partake in this trend. As this MFW guest demonstrates, a wine-stained lip is a more low-key option. No touch-ups required when dashing from show to show.

Plumtastic

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Cool-toned makeup can, in fact, look even edgier when you pair a wash of light gray shadow on your entire eye area with a plum lip that has corresponding undertones.

Trendmaxxing

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Your personal style can still show through when stacking trends. Case in point: this attendee’s sleek blunt bob and oxblood lip. Her darker lip liner adds some unexpected flair to her of-the-moment beauty look.