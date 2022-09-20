London Fashion Week Has Spoken & This Is The Top Lipstick Shade For 2023

Of all four major fashion month cities, London never fails to impress in the beauty department. Creativity and color abound both on and off the runway, and this season was chock full of dazzling makeup moments that sent many beauty fans into a frenzy. Some of the best makeup trends from London Fashion Week Spring/Summer ‘23 are an updated ode to a classic, like the slightly orange-y cherry red lips seen on the catwalks at Rejina Pyo and Helen Anthony — a brighter, more energetic shade that I predict will soon appear in the makeup collections of more than a handful of brands — or a subtle pop of pastel eyeshadow that has solidified itself as a makeup staple over the past few seasons.

And because this is London, the glam details ranged from a galaxy of pearls and chunky sparkles to facial piercings (some fake and some real), with models stomping down the runway looking like the absolute coolest versions of themselves, and of course clad in stunning ready-to-wear pieces that had many editors and buyers salivating.

If your makeup routine is in need of a jolt of inspiration, it’s always wise to look to the Brits for a bit of beauty intrigue. Keep reading for the five top makeup trends from London this season.

Bleached Brows

(+) Molly Goddard Ben Broomfield (+) Chopova Lowena Tim Whitby/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Susan Fang Eamonn McCormack/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/3

If you pay attention to the fashion runways with regularity, you know that brow trends ebb and flow each season. For S/S ‘23, bleached brows are making a comeback for the bravest of beauty mavens. Pro tip: if you want to test out the look without pulling out the bleach just yet, use a clean spoolie and your creamiest concealer in a slightly lighter shade and coat your brows once or twice. It’ll give you an idea of how your face will look when you do decide to commit to the bleached life.

Cherry Red Pouts

(+) Rejina Pyo Tim Whitby/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Helen Anthony Nick England/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Molini London Eamonn McCormack/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/3

Each season brings a fresh take on the quintessential red lip, and for S/S ‘23 the cherry red shade is reigning supreme. This warm tone feels just a bit spicier than a true red, and is the ideal way to brighten up a complexion, even if you don’t feel like wearing a ton of other makeup. Use a lip pencil around the edges of your pout to keep the lipstick in place all day, or blot the edges with your finger for a slightly undone effect.

Pastel Pops

(+) Paul & Joe Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) 16Arlington Kate Green/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) BMUET (TE) Kate Green/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/3

If you still don’t love (or don’t feel comfortable attempting) a full eye look, a quick swipe of pastel shadow or liner is a gorgeous way to play with color this season. Sticking with either the inner or outer corners of the eye is a striking beauty statement that requires minimal skill, and can 100% work for day or evening. Purple shades seemed to be the most popular on the London catwalks, but a blue or green hue is also gaining popularity on various street style stars.

(Faux) Facial Piercings

(+) Chopova Lowena Tim Whitby/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) KNWLS Stuart Wilson/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Poster Girl Lia Toby/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/3

Given that it’s the birthplace of grunge fashion, it’s not surprising to see all manner of facial piercings on the London runways. And although it’s often hard to tell if a model brought her own hardware to the show or it’s the work of an adept makeup artist, the presence of piercings other than on the ears is more popular in the fashion sphere than ever.

Glitter Details

(+) KWK by Kay Kwok Nick England/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Susan Fang Joe Maher/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) KNWLS Stuart Wilson/BFC / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/3

It seems that the pops of glitter at New York Fashion Week jumped across the pond this season, with many designers sending models down the catwalk clad in all variations of sparkle. From graphic, chunky flecks around the temples to a lid-to-brow turquoise wing, there is no limit to the ways you can wear glitter this season. Just remember — more is more.