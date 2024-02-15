New York Fashion Week is technically about the clothes, but the runway beauty moments shouldn’t be overlooked. The hair and makeup looks conjured by top stylists backstage not only compliment the designers’ visions for their collections, they also signal the next set of aesthetics that’ll flood the internet, red carpets, and the city streets in the coming months. However, you don’t have to wait next season to try the best hair and makeup trends from the NYFW Fall/Winter ‘24 runways.

If you’ve found yourself in a makeup rut as of late, you’ll particularly feel inspired by this set of shows. After seasons of minimal looks, vibrant colors and eye-catching finishes are back. Carolina Herrera’s bold blue eyeliner is one way of leaning in, while Prabal Gurung’s oil-slick grungy eye makeup is another. And if you’re a purist, there’s always a swipe of matte red lipstick, as seen at many top shows like Michael Kors and Khaite.

The hairstyles were also detail-oriented, too. In lieu of using traditional hair accessories, stylists got creative. Take LaQuan Smith’s pencil-accented updos and Collina Strada’s hair tattoos as two examples.

Ahead, TZR’s highlight reel of all the must-see hair and makeup trends from the NYFW F/W/24 runways.

Red Lips

After seasons of glossy lips, true-red matte lips are flooding the runways. While the shade is season-less, a pop of crimson against fresh-faced skin is gorgeous on gloomy fall days. In need of shade recommendations? Diane Kendal went with the combo of NARS Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil in Kiss Me Deadly and Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop and Light My Fire for Khaite’s collection. At Altuzarra, the makeup artist used Laura Mercier’s Longwear Lip Liner in Crimson and the soon-to-launch Caviar Matte Lipstick in Scarlet Velvet.

Creative Hair Accessories

The most popular hair accessories of the Fall/Winter 2024 shows weren’t hair accessories at all. Hairstylists got creative when dressing up their runway creations. Fforme’s leather-wrapped ponytails, Evanie Frausto’s hair tattoos at Collina Strada made with Bumble and bumble products, and Lacy Redway’s pencil-adorned messy updos at LaQuan Smith done with TRESémme products are a few noteworthy examples.

Grunge Eye Makeup

Is the death of the ever-viral “clean girl” aesthetic over? The grunge eye makeup seen on the NYFW runways point to yes. Smudged liner – like the Prabal Gurung look Romero Jennings did with MAC – is obvious entryway into this aesthetic, but it’s not the only option. At Area, ADDICTION Tokyo’s global creative director, Kanako Takase, coated the entire lid and lower lash line with matte black eyeshadow for a graphic take, while Diane Kendal added bold wings at Jason Wu with the designer’s namesake cosmetics line.

Big Hair

You know the adage: the bigger the hair....Designers channeled the voluminous, retro styles of the ‘60s and ‘80s on the runway with the help of hair extensions and wigs. Marc Jacobs’ lead hairstylist, Duffy, sourced 108 hair pieces in order to achieve show’s The Supremes-inspired styles. At Christian Cowan, lead hairstylist, Justine Marjan, created coiffed, structured ‘dos with the help of a lot of TRESémme hairspray. The Blonds designers paid homage to Latinx icons throughout the years through lead hairstylist Lacy Redway’s looks. The pineapple pin curl updo is just one standout example.

Gilded Touches

All that glitters is gold, at least on a number of NYFW runways. Luar’s lead makeup artist, Raoul Alejandre, added bedazzled lashes to models’ MAC kohl-rimmed eyes. Among the many characters of Thom Browne’s collection, lead makeup artist, Isamaya Ffrench, created a gilded crow, dusting gold pigment on the eyelids, cheekbones, and lips, then topping the look off with hand-painted Lashify Gossamer Lashes. And last but not least, lead hairstylist, Lacy Redway, strategically placed gold foil with TRESémme hair gel on models’ buns and center parts at Christian Siriano.

Colorful Eyeliner

Colorful eyeliner might not be a cure for winter SAD, but adding a splash of color to your makeup looks can certainly help lift your spirit. Not sure where to start on the colorful eyeliner train? Hop one with one of the looks from the NYFW runways, which ranged from bold neon stripes at Bach Mai to the matte blue shade added to the upper lash line at Carolina Herrera. In short, there are options for every aesthetic – and comfort level.

Loose Ponytails

Ah, a runway hairstyle that’s as close to effortless as possible. Extremely loose, knotted ponytails were seen at multiple shows this season. For Prabal Gurung, Jawara, created windswept wet-look ones with Wella Professionals products and Dyson tools. At Altuzarra, the hairstylist used FEKKAI products to craft super soft and shiny versions that featured loops and knots.