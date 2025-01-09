Before 2005, top celebrity makeup artists’ tips and tricks were mainly revealed in the pages of magazines. Then came YouTube, where these experts started to upload videos showcasing their signature techniques, tutorials for recreating the looks they’ve created for photoshoots, and sharing non-sponsored product recommendations. While Lisa Eldridge was already a prominent celebrity and editorial makeup artist, working with top talent and fashion houses on ad campaigns and runways, she reached a whole new audience when she launched her YouTube channel in 2010. Fast forward to 2025, the tutorial outlining her signature Pinpoint Concealing technique is still one of her most-viewed videos to date. And it’s the inspiration behind the Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil, the latest launch from her namesake makeup brand.

“My calling card has always been fresh, naturally perfect-looking skin. My personal complexion philosophy involves resisting the urge to apply a thick layer of blanket coverage to the skin, even if there are large blemishes or areas you want to cover,” Eldridge tells TZR. Pinpoint Concealing — a method I’ve used my entire career — is all about precisely concealing only the areas you feel are absolutely necessary to camouflage, moving the focus to the skin in between your problem areas. It allows the natural beauty of your skin to shine through.”

The basis of Eldridge’s technique is targeting your concealer application to small areas of the face so that the skin in-between these trouble spots isn’t heavily covered in makeup. She recommends scribbling it over, on, and around the area you want to cover, and blending it with your fingertip or brush. It’s best if it’s done in a non-uniform shape that isn’t round so you can thin out the edges. Then, go over the center of the area with a bit more concealer for added coverage.

To simplify executing this method for the average makeup wearer, the Pinpoint Concealer is a creamy gel that blends effortlessly into a soft matte finish. It comes in a twist-up pencil with a 1.5mm tip that allows you to apply the protect exactly where it’s needed most. There are 16 available shades and the formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and waterproof for all-day wear.

As for the age-old makeup debate of whether concealer goes on before or after foundation, Eldridge says with Pinpoint Concealing, specifically, it comes down to personal preference. “I like to smooth a few drops of my Enhancing Tint to even the skin tone first, and then go in with the Pinpoint Concealer to address where I want to camouflage,” she shares. “A little blemish here, a small area of redness there, a micro shadow I want to lift — I’m still selective about what I conceal, to allow skin to look as natural as possible.” Alternatively, for a true no-makeup makeup look, she suggests applying the concealer directly to clean skin. Another hack? Try employing the technique after you’ve completed your full makeup look on an area that hasn’t been concealed properly.

A number of good makeup looks are on your horizon. The Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil is available now for $34 at lisaeldridge.com.