Although diversity in beauty brand representation has immensely improved over the past several years, there is still more work to be done in accurately and fairly representing BIPOC owned businesses, both small and large. Companies often keep the promotion and celebration of these brands to their respective heritage months, but everyone should be exploring and hearing about these successful and hardworking labels year round. Now that it’s National Latinx Heritage Month, TZR is here to help you expand your product range in the hair department. There are so many Latinx hair care brands that represent a variety of hair types and the multi-faceted cultural practices that founders are graciously sharing with consumers.

For example, Bomba Curls is a targeted curly hair collection that uses generational Dominican beauty practices to help strengthen and protect your coils. These products would be a great addition to any natural hair girlie’s wash day routine. For all hair types, drugstore staple brand, It’s a 10, has a viral Miracle Leave-in that works wonders in providing lasting hydration and improving hair health. Additionally, Nopalera utilizes native Mexican plants for powerhouse formulas that single out specific yet common hair problems. The bottom line is there are so many expansive and effective brands to shop from, but it’s all about taking the effort to dig deeper.

To get you started, TZR has gathered a list of both well-established and emerging Latinx hair care brands that are more than worthy of your attention and support now, and moving forward.

Rizos Curls

Founded in 2017 by Julissa Prado, Rizos Curls boasts a collection of hair products that target all curl types using a blend of natural ingredients such as nourishing aloe vera, argan oil, and coconut oil. The brand’s sole mission is to ensure that your coils are bouncy, defined, voluminous, and most importantly, healthy. Rizos Curls’ site even includes a tab on curl education for those wishing to know more about health and maintenance.

When it comes to product selection, the Deep Conditioner has received dozens of glowing reviews. Infused with sunflower oil, shea butter, and olive oil, you’ll find that the formula is extra revitalizing and hydrating while also promoting growth and hair strength. In addition, the Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp & Hair Rinse has reviewers raving about its intense detox and buildup-removing benefits. The brand is popular for a reason, so you can shop their wide selection online, at Target, or at Ulta.

Bomba Curls

Bomba curls, a cruelty-free Afro-Latina curly hair line, uses generational Dominican beauty secrets to help foster hair that is full and can retain length. Its founder, Afro-Dominicana woman Lulu Cordero, started the brand after suffering from severe traction alopecia and realizing that her own cultural hair care recipes helped to solve her problem of growth and overall health. Now, you’ll find that the brand’s small but mighty collection is all about deeply penetrating the hair with ingredients that will re-invigorate and fortify your strands.

One of their most popular buys, the Forbidden Hair Mask, promises to return elasticity, moisture, and shine to your coils. And the site’s reviews confirm the formula’s effective nature. Plus, their coordinating Forbidden Hair oil uses a blend of ingredients like rosemary extract, coffee seed oil, and castor oil to boost your follicles while eliminating dryness of the hair and scalp. You can find these products on their website or on Thirteen Lune.

It’s A 10

There’s no way you haven’t heard of the viral, cult-favorite haircare line It’s a 10, but did you know that it was Latina-owned? After being frustrated with products that have singular benefits and little results, hairstylist and salon owner Carolyn Aronson created her most well-known product, the Miracle Leave-In, in 2006.

The beloved formula gets rid of frizz, softens, easily detangles, and reinstates shine back to the your strands, so it is no surprise that it made the brand take off. It has now become a force in the beauty industry and currently offers a slew of other popular products like the It’s A 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Daily Conditioner. With natural silk as the main ingredient, the conditioner gives the hair a super smooth feel and strengthens against environmental and heat damage. You can find the brand at Target, CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, Sally Beauty, and its website.

Ceremonia

Rooted in Latinx heritage, Ceremonia is a clean hair care brand that isn’t just about making your hair look good, but focuses on its wellness from root to tip. With many food-inspired products, it’s all about helping consumers develop their hair ritual from a collection that is sustainable and that uses natural ingredients. You can even find a hair quiz on the website to help you develop your routine.

Growing up in Sweden, founder Babba Rivera wanted to bring her Chilean Latinx roots to this line to fill a gap in Latinx representation while also sharing her beauty practices. One of their best-sellers, the Guava Protect & Repair Shampoo, uses guava and aloe vera to correct color damage and protects hair that has been color treated. Additionally, the Papaya Scalp Scrub, a former TZR beauty award-winner, acts as a scalp detox that gently removes buildup. These products, and more, can be shopped on the website, Sephora, and Revolve.

Nopalera

Tired of having to adhere to annoying TSA liquid rules? Mexican-owned brand Nopalera can solve your problem with their solid shampoo and conditioner bars. Founded by Sandra Velasquez and infused with Mexican beauty traditions, Nopalera’s products are powered by the Mexican nopal cactus and a mixture of natural butters. This achieves a good cleanse that is also moisture packed. The brand’s most popular product? The Shampoo Bar, Balance + Repair, recommended for greasier hair, produces a great lather that calms the scalp and makes oil-rich hair feel cleaner and stronger.

In tandem, the matching Conditioner Bar, Balance + Repair repairs and strengthens without adding too much oil. Pop these in your toiletry bag, and there will be no worries as you go through security. Shop these airport-approved products on Nopalera, Amazon, Credo Beauty, and Thirteen Lune.

Lola From Rio

Brazilian vegan hair care brand, Lola from Rio focuses on sustainability and environmental impact while producing products that actually yield results. The line is made up of various collections that target different hair concerns and types like their Morte Súbita for damaged hair, Meu Cacho Minha Vida for curls, and Rapunzel for growth, so the brand caters to everyone. One of their popular products, the Argan Oil Mask, has a repairing formula that secures fiber reproduction in the hair. Through stocking amino acids and packing the damaged parts of the cuticle, your strands will be mended and protected.

On top of that, their Be(m)dita Ghee Hydrating Banana Butter brings life back to dry, dull strands with a powerhouse combination of vegetable butter and coconut water. For those looking to develop a hair system through a single line, the brand’s website should be your first stop.

Rëzo Haircare

Founded in 2018 by New York Based hairstylist and curl specialist Nubia Rëzo, the Rëzo brand not only is home to the specialized RëzoCut, a technique specifically for curly hair, but an incredible product line. Created to add more definition, volume, and to improve healthy coils, the plant-based formulas work hard to revive and maintain all curl types. Part of their newly magnified Curl Manifest line and infused with black tea, the Curl Manifest Gel adds necessary body and provides thermal protection against blow dryers or diffusers.

Plus, the conditioner from the same collection is an ultra-hydrating pre-styling step that locks in needed moisture. You can shop the products on the brand’s website, or head to the company’s salons in New York City and New Jersey to experience a to test them out (and experience a cut) from the Rëzo professionals.