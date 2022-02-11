In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our writer is reviewing the new Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25.

When your job involves writing about makeup products, it’s easy to feel jaded. “Does the world need another mascara?” and other questions of similar disdain are to be expected. But every once in a while, a product comes around that melts even the iciest of editors’ hearts. I saw a few of them teasing the then embargoed Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 a few weeks ago on social media. “Trust me,” read one Instagram story caption, “this is worth the wait.” Turns out, she was right.

If you’re in the market for a light to medium coverage foundation with SPF, you’re in luck. Almost every beauty brand has taken a swing at the desirable formulation combo. It’s a Goldilocks situation of trying to nail a “just right” balance between coverage and moisture. Transference — onto my mask, my phone, or my keyboard if I don’t wash my hands — is my least favorite result of tinted moisturizers and/or light foundations with extra moisturizing benefits. Other things to look for in these types of formulas are pilling or drying, two key reasons to skip using a base layer complexion product altogether. Still, I decided to test out the buzzy new launch and see for myself.

Keep reading to see how Kosas’ newest hero product stacks up to the rest of the industry’s foundation offerings.

My Complexion Bare Faced (Mostly)

Erika before Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 Erika Veurink

Here I am pictured with a touch of mascara and concealer under my eyes — my usual morning Zoom makeup look. For the record, years of dealing with sensitive skin and general disinterest in makeup kept me from experimenting with foundations. I’ve always been partial to sticking to a regional approach to concealers, hence the undereyes. What I’m looking for in a product like this is wearability that’s impressive enough for me to remember to apply it before heading out the door.

A Closer Look At Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

The new foundation is a part of the brand’s Tinted Skincare lineup, which also includes concealer and setting powder. The line is specifically for “skin care freaks” and features buzzy ingredients like inflammation-fighting niacinamide and peptides. Usually, I like to dilute my foundations with a little moisturizer, but I applied Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 right onto freshly face misted skin — no need to mix to keep my skin hydrated.

The formula, which includes caffeine, arnica, and hyaluronic acid, certainly lives up to its skin care promises. And for a brand that advertises being about “revealing, expressing, and feeling comfy in your skin,” the results were a promise delivered, all while maintaining founder Sheena Yaitanes’ goal to deliver exceptional clean beauty products, without sacrificing quality or efficacy.

The Buzz-Worthy Foundation In Action

Erika’s after Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 Erika Veurink

To apply, I warmed the product between my fingers before pressing it onto my skin with my hands. I concentrated on areas I wanted a little more coverage, like under my eyes and on my chin. Off the bat, I was impressed by how easily the makeup glided onto my skin — no pilling and no tightening effect to be found! If anything, the application reminded me of smoothing on a moisturizer.

Wearing the foundation under a mask was the next test, which it luckily passed. Sure, there was some transferring onto the edges, but nothing compared to other products I’ve tried in the category. Looking to touch up before heading to a birthday dinner, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the foundation had settled into a lovely velvet finish. Removal was also easy with a simple double cleanse.

Here’s what I think my editor friend meant when she said it was worth the wait: the glow. Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 felt reflective and bright, all day long. Instead of settling into fine lines, the product made my skin appear bouncy from daylight into the evening.

Erika Veurink

Should You Try Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25?

If you’re looking to upgrade your regular makeup routine to something that feels like its actually *doing* something for your skin, this product is a great option. At $42 a bottle, it’s on par with higher end foundations, price-wise. But you know the adage, a little does go a long way. If you’re new to the world of lighter coverage, clean foundation, welcome! This Kosas concoction is the perfect place to start.

