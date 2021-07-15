Juice Beauty Celebrates Its Birthday With A High-Tech New Cleanser

Typically, on a birthday, you give a gift to the guest of honor — not the other way around. But then again, Juice Beauty has never exactly been conventional. A pioneer in the clean, organic beauty space, Juice has been committed to effective, science-backed skin care formulas that never skimp on ingredient quality since it first launched 16 years ago. Today, to celebrate that Sweet 16 anniversary, we’re all given the gift of a new, game-changing cleanser: Juice Beauty’s PREBIOTIX Cleansing Cream, launching today to coincide with this big birthday moment.

“These landmark occasions, are not only continued motivation to keep innovating but also a moment to pause and celebrate the milestones we’ve accomplished as a wellness and organic leader in skincare and makeup in the past 16 years,” Juice founder Karen Behnke explained in a press release about both the milestone. Of the new launch, she says, “The expansion of this collection is part of our broader commitment to environmentalism, wellness, and healthy beauty products with superior efficacy and results.”

If you’re already familiar with Juice Beauty (and if you’re a clean beauty originalist then you almost certainly are), then you know this new cleanser joins the existing, cult-favorite PREBIOTIX collection centered around caring for and protecting skin’s delicate microbiome from disruptors like pollution, and infusing plenty of extra hydration.

Like the full Juice Beauty line, the formulation is built around tested technological advances in microbiome science married to nature’s richest, most yielding resources. And this new addition is certainly no exception — sweet-smelling, ultra-hydrating coconut joins force with soothing aloe and lavender for a deep clean that doesn’t strip or irritate delicate facial skin. Meanwhile, that proprietary PREBIOTIX blend for which the collection is named balances the biome with healthy micro-flora that leaves skin radiant and hydrated. Protection is another top priority of the collection, with added vitamin blends of E, C, and B-5, as well as resveratrol-soaked grape juice, to act as natural antioxidants.

Environmental impact is another top-focus for Juice and its team, which means the new cleanser comes housed in sustainable packaging made of recycled plastic, while the box itself is also fashioned from recycled paper. The Juice Beauty PREBIOTIX Cleansing Cream is on the brand’s site, in-store and online at Ulta Beauty and Sephora International.

