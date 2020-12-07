A New Year's beauty launch doesn't necessarily have to be splashy and trendsetting, but it's hard to divorce the symbolism of the date from any product drop. Of all the cult skin care brands, Drunk Elephant appears to understand this maybe best of all. For Jan. 1 2020, it dropped the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, which has since become a staple for anyone short on time but still battling dry skin — this includes myself. This year, fans will be treated to the upcoming Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray on Jan. 1 2021. Wrapped up in a spray bottle and retailing at $42, the travel-friendly spritzer is dedicated to supporting your microbiome, one of the buzziest topics of the year.

And it seems like tending to your skin's bacteria and company will only continue to be en vogue, if Drunk Elephant is betting big on it. Like other Drunk Elephant products, Sweet Biome's packaging is excellent — the white and purple spray bottle distributes a light-as-can-be cloud of fermented sake extract, kombucha, and hops. Those are the three ingredients that are credited to helping your acid mantle and microbiome; meanwhile, coconut water and sodium PCA act as hydrating antioxidants and electrolytes, and the minerals zinc, copper, and calcium gluconate assist your natural collagen supply.

Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray bottle. / Madge Maril

Simply put, it's a lot in one little spray, but applying it is completely uncomplicated. Uncap Sweet Biome, shake it (each time!), then spritz onto dry skin — as you might have already guessed, this process means you can apply it as the first step in your skin care routine, or as a pick-me-up throughout the day.

I've used it both ways, though I think I prefer it as a foundation for serums and moisturizers. I like to almost completely dry my skin after I cleanse my face, although prefer how a lot of my products spread onto my skin when my face is still pretty damp. So, with Sweet Biome in the picture, I'm reinforcing my skin while complementing the other pieces in my routine. The texture is slightly thicker than "watery" — like an essence — and pairs well with creams and other serum-like products. So far, no pilling on my end.

Though it does sink in fast if you want to spray throughout the day. The only sign that Sweet Biome leaves behind is a light, sake-like sweetness on your skin, like a little kiss of fermented goodness. Try it out for yourself when Sweet Biome launches in January.