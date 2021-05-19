This New Beauty Brand Specializes In Clean Products For BIPOC

The beauty industry has become increasingly more inclusive in recent years, but there’s still room for improvement. And it’s not just about expanding shade ranges, but also catering to other needs and desires of the BIPOC community — and that includes more non-toxic options. This is precisely the goal of one of the buzziest makeup launches: Ami Colé is a clean beauty brand that’s designed with darker skin tones in mind. In this case, that means nourishing formulations, carefully selected hues, and ease and versatility of use.

You could say that Founder and CEO Diarrha N'Diaye was born into the beauty business. The Harlem-based entrepreneur actually named her company after her mother, who’s been running a successful braiding salon in NYC since 1988. N'Diaye went on to work for well-known brands like Glossier before deciding to carve her own niche in the clean beauty industry.

As a first generation Senegalese-American, N'Diaye noticed a gap in the Black-owned beauty market, specifically brands that are direct-to-consumer: High-end, non-toxic makeup that’s formulated to enhance melanin-rich skin. With its May 17th launch, Ami Colé offers customers three easy-to-use, multi-functional products that do just that. There’s a skin tint, lip oil, and highlighter stick that makes for the ideal five-minute-face.

The skin tint is available in six shades (two undertone options for Medium, Deep, and Rich complexions) and it has a satin finish that blurs without masking. N'Diaye also included a native Sub-Saharan ingredient that makes the formula so nourishing: baobab seed extract, which can be found in a few of the products in addition to other plant extracts, like hibiscus and pumpkin seed.

The lip oil is a three-in-one treatment that adds tons of shine but hydration, too, courtesy of passionfruit seed oil. It also comes in one universally flattering rosy-taupe shade. The highlighter also works for a variety of darker skin tones, thanks to a translucent base with a golden sheen.

Prices for the products ranges from $20 to $32, and you can also get started with the full set in a cute, clear pouch for $60. If you fall into the olive to ebony range and are in search of a minimalist summer makeup routine, this might just be your holy grail.

