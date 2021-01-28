While elaborate nail art, decals, and designs are fun ways to complement a look, at the end of the day, you can never go wrong with a classic mani in a solid shade. Jennifer Lopez changes her manicures constantly, typically at the expert of hands of Tom Bachik, the man responsible for looks ranging from ornate, extremely detailed butterflies to her latest — this classic burgundy look.

The burgundy nails offer a dark contrast to J.Lo's all-white outfit, strappy white sandals, and sleek, straight blonde hair, which she wore in a PSA for the Well Health & Safety Seal, a certification connoting that businesses are prioritizing health and safety amidst the pandemic.

Perhaps the coolest detail of the look are Lopez's five ring-bedecked fingers, which showcase a mix of silver, gold, and diamonds. "The depth and richness of a burgundy nail polish shade always leaves a classy, chic impression," nail artist Brittney Boyce previously told TZR in an August 2020 interview about burgundy nails and how to choose the right one.

The good news with a look like this, of course, is just how easy it is to replicate (even if some of your jewelry falls into the costume category and not the millions-of-dollars category). Burgundy polishes range from deep wine reds to more purplish-hues — and everything in between, so there's something for everyone.

Below, shop the best polishes in the timeless hue.

@tombachik

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.