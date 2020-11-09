7 Winter Nail Trends, Courtesy Of Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, & More

Between Harry Styles sending Twitter into an outright tizzy with his yellow and silver-painted digits from the "Golden" music video and the inevitable wave of election-fueled "vote" manis that followed, nails have been a hot topic of conversation throughout the fall. If it's true that the celebrity manicures of today dictate the winter nail trends of tomorrow, then rest assured we're in for a season of high drama.

Metallic shades are no new forecast ahead of the holidays, but this year, they're joined by increasingly popular 3D decals. These bauble-type nail additions are utterly extravagant (albeit mildly impractical), keeping the Christmas and New Year's Eve aesthetic supremely festive and shiny.

What's even more intense, though, is the length and shape of the nail, which seems to be getting longer and sharper, if you can imagine it. At the opposite end of the spectrum, you have very neutral "milk nails" and the newly emerging coolness of taupe.

Also balancing out the drama is a minimalist take on 2020 nail art and a shade of blue so dark it dares to be called black. Seven winter nail trends — as predicted by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and more — ahead.

Bauble Art Although nail decals have been trending for a while now, the coming season will take it to the third dimension: heavy-duty stones, gems, charms, straight up ornaments-in-mini-form are taking up residency on the fingertips of Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and others.

Metallics Metallics are a staple in the holiday nail polish spread and this year, the shades go beyond your average silver, gold, and red. Take Kourtney Kardashian's bright blue take, for instance, or the way Styles alternated silver and yellow for a look destined to break the internet. More traditional iterations include Khloé Kardashian's gold tips (matching her Cleopatra Halloween costume), and Megan Thee Stallion's recent endorsement of metallic red.

Not Quite Black Every year, black nails stage a comeback promptly ahead of Halloween. This time, however, the trend looks to have been hijacked by navy. After all, 2020 has been the year of no-holds-barred color, and J. Lo's midnight-blue manicure is right on par.

Minimalistic Graphics Sure, over-the-top nail art is still in full swing — and, in fact, getting even more over-the-top by the day, it seems. But minimalist-friendly graphics are new to the scene. Think: letters and symbols (like these sweet post-season daisies courtesy of Kaia Gerber) on an au naturel nail.

Taupe As for one of the season's most unexpected color trends, taupe has emerged on the nails of Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo lately — none of whom are the type to play it safe with a manicure, either.

Long & Sharp Whereas square, almond, flared, and "squoval" nails have in the past provided alternatives to the natural nail shape while still offering at least some level of practicality, today's elongated stiletto ventures dangerously into Edward Scissorhands territory. But who needs to type on a keyboard or zip up a pair of jeans anyway?