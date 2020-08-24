Burgundy, bordeaux, red wine — the purple-tinged scarlet goes by many names. And, once autumn rolls around, you can spot it on many hands, too. A perpetual fall favorite of nail polish fans, the not-quite-red, not-quite-purple hue gets points for being dark (but not too dark) and moody (but not overly so). So, why is it that shopping for the best burgundy nail polish takes some digging?

"A great burgundy polish is hard to find," nail artist Canishiea J. Sams — also known as @Nailsbycanishiea on Instagram — tells The Zoe Report over email. "They are usually too light or too deep. Pigment and opacity are what separate great burgundy/wine polishes from the crowd. You want the first layer to be opaque and you don’t want it to be very thin and transparent. The goal is to only use two layers of polish not three or four."

You also have to factor in just how complex the wine-mimicking color is. "Shades that are too one-dimensional or flat can end up looking cheap," adds Brittney Boyce, a consulting nail artist for ORLY. "With burgundy shades, it's especially obvious when it's too one-note."

With all that said, the search is worth it. "The depth and richness of a burgundy nail polish shade always leave a classy, chic impression," Boyce notes. And because it's obviously hard to find ones that offer those two qualities, keep on scrolling down to shop the best burgundy, bordeaux, and wine nail colors according to both experts in the field.

