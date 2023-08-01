When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

Should you take the plunge and chop your hair into a French bob or dive into the bleached brows trend? If you’ve been considering either viral look, model and content creator Jael Dorotan is probably on your moodboard. Known on Instagram for her voluminous chin-length platinum hair, matching full arches, cherry blush and lipstick, Dorotan is a must-follow for beauty inspiration and easy-to-digest tutorials via her Reels.

While her striking platinum bob and brow combo leans futuristic, it’s in fact a nod to the past. “I’ve been feeling inspired by a mix of Marilyn Monroe and French beauty,” Dorotan tells TZR. “I’ve always loved and have been inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s hair and makeup. I find it super sexy, glamorous, beautiful, and eye-catching.” French beauty has been a recent discovery for the model, who on a recent trip to France was introduced to the effortlessly chic approach of the women there.

When Dorotan wants to elevate her makeup for a night out, she doesn’t shy away from bolder approaches, which are also present on her feed. “My favorite looks are wearing dark, smoky eyes with pops of glitter paired with a glossy lip or wearing a super bold lip (like red) paired with a simple shimmery, glossy eye,” she shares.

Ahead, Dorotan shares her current holy grail beauty products. Keep scrolling for her favorite splurge items and affordable buys.

Jael’s Favorites Over $25

Jael’s Favorites Under $25