Hair accessories, particularly ones that were prevalent in the ‘90s, seem to be having a major resurgence these days. Styles previously dubbed outdated or even childish are now super on-trend, and are being worn by everyone from influencers to celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa. Accessories like scrunchies, butterfly clips, and headbands are leading the charge, prompting a new wave of hair accessory trends — and making every ‘90s kid wish they didn’t get rid of their childhood hair clip collection. Possibly the chicest trend to make a comeback? The hair scarf.

Hair scarves have a long history in fashion — they may immediately call to mind images of glamorous Old Hollywood screen stars or vintage runways. However, there’s no denying that they’re classic pieces as well as functional ones. Not only can a scarf protect your hair from the elements (or conceal a less-than-perfect hair day), but it’s the perfect way to instantly elevate your look and add a bit of drama and playfulness. There are also endless styles to choose from, whether you’re after a bright, bold pattern or tend to steer more towards neutrals —and no matter what ‘do your hair is in, adding a hair scarf can instantly elevate month-old braids, or messy waves into an effortlessly chic look.

Another great thing about hair scarves is that there are so many ways to wear them, so you can really make the trend your own. There’s no shortage of inspiration on social media, particularly TikTok where there are many a “how to tie a hair scarf” tutorial. Online clothing boutique American Threads shared four simple yet chic ways to wear a headscarf on the video-sharing app, one of them incorporating another popular Y2K trend: small, face-framing braids.

If you’re up for a challenge, there are plenty of more intricate ways to wear a hair scarf. A tutorial from TikTok user @JeanneDordain went viral this past summer (racking up nearly 26 million views), inspiring a slew of viewers to try out the look. In the clip, Dordain divides her hair in half and then braids a silk scarf through each section before wrapping the braids around her head.

Ready to try out the hair scarf trend for yourself? Below, discover TZR’s top picks and get wrapping.

