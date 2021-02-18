Fashion week is slowly but surely looking a little bit more normal. No, models aren't necessarily walking down runways with hundreds of people watching up-close, but in-person interaction is (safely) taking place this week, and it's serving as a friendly reminder that, one day, NYFW will be back in full throttle. The best 2021 hair trends from fashion week also remind us of that, with looks similar to those that we've seen in the past — think sleek ponytails, defined-yet-voluminous curls, blunt bangs, and decorative updos.

Of course, there are eye-catching moments from Darine Sengseevong at Maisie Wilen, award-worthy tresses by Lacy Redway at Jason Wu, and elevated-yet cropped curls dominating at Rebecca Minkoff. However, there's also barely there moments to note, hair that's completely effortless, and understated curls, all proving balance to be the name of the beauty game this season.

Ahead, check out some of the best hair that NYFW had to offer, whether you're a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in-between.

2021 Hair Trends From NYFW Fall/Winter: Low Ponytail

Low ponytails of all variations were seen during this season's showcases. Whether loosely tossed to the back like at Jason Wu, slicked into a long, single braid at Prabal Gurung, or styled in box braids at Monse, the look took on endless styles.

2021 Hair Trends From NYFW Fall/Winter: Blunt Bangs

Who doesn't love a bang moment? A favorite was at Maisie Wilen, where the look boasted a fresh-out-the-shower aesthetic to complement the wet runway.

2021 Hair Trends From NYFW Fall/Winter: Cropped Fros

Cropped hairstyles were in full-effect. Models donned defined curls in varying short lengths, some with coils falling in the face, with others taking on a more structured look.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2021 Hair Trends From NYFW Fall/Winter: Regal Updos

Regality — or Bridgerton appeal — was at an all-time high for the fall/winter runways. At Alice & Olivia, bountiful mounds of curls were adorned with crystalized headbands for added opulence.

2021 Hair Trends From NYFW Fall/Winter: Relaxed Middle Parts

The classic style, synonymous with effortless elegance, seems to be a staple of runways every season. This season was no different. Whether pinned, tucked behind the ears, or falling to the face, the style never gets old.