(Hair)
These August Hair Care Launches Have A Little Something For Everyone
Summer saved the best for last, of course.
August has come and gone in one sweltering wave, but at least it left some truly excellent beauty products in its wake. Hair care in particular is experiencing a truly great glut of new releases, with something for every type of hair, and treatments for every need, want, and issue. Some of the best August hair care launches are perfect for the final days of summer, frizz-fighting and shape-holding, while other moisture-packed products gesture to the cold weather just ahead.
More than ever, it seems like the world of hair care is veering more toward the personalization and mix-and-match individuality of its skin and makeup counterparts. Scalp-focused scrubs and masks are popping up everywhere, more and more brands are offering highly specific collections while others are rolling out full-on custom formula blends, and the word serum is no longer synonymous with just skin care. To help you navigate the wild world of new hair launches, TZR’s put together a guide to some of the best ones from August 2021. Scroll through for the most exciting, innovative, and downright effective just-released hair products — but maybe apologize to the few vacant spaces in your medicine cabinet ahead of time.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
There are simply too many things about Amika’s latest to gush over: the spray pattern, the trippy bottle, the product’s fresh smell — but nothing touches the highly moisturizing formula which activates even the most tired, parched curls to revive, reshape, and hydrate.
Everyone’s familiar with aloe vera’s soothing, refreshing effect on the skin but the succulent works just as well — if not better — when spun into a hair product. Ceremonia’s new release is a lightweight oil that uses aloe and Mexican chia seed oil to rehydrated dry, lifeless hair from roots to tips.
It’s the hair care equivalent to quenching a desperate late-night thirst with a glass of icy cold water — instantly hydrating, utterly soothing. Star ingredients macadamia oil and hydrolyzed Rhodophyceae extract cast a protective, anti-humidity shield over hair while detangling, smoothing, and restoring lost moisture.
More than ever before, we know that the real secret to healthy hair is a healthy scalp — and trust the sophisticated, minimalist brand Nécessarie to turn scalp care into a highly Instagrammable experience. The just-launched shampoo and conditioner use plant-powered ingredients and balancing hydration to soothe and nourish the scalp.
Rahua’s products are all based around their rich, rainforest-sourced ingredients but the line’s pro-quality hydrating hair mask — made with shea butter, proprietary oils, and moisture-retaining bonding sugars — features a passion-fruit-and-mango tropical scent that turns your entire shower into a warm Amazonian rainfall.
Though there are plenty of products out there to rehydrate thirsty hair and dry out oily hair, there isn’t much for those with truly combination hair: oily roots, dry tips. Kérastate’s Spécifique line — designed to treat individual hair issues with targeted formulas — takes care of that problem once and for all with its Bain Divalent shampoo and cleansing clay, created to balance out combination hair.
You might have noticed that new hair care launches are starting to resemble skin care, and with very good reason. The same way specific cleansers, serums, toners, and moisturizers zero in on specific skin concerns, so do these new hair products. Take Seen’s dermatologist-approved Magic Serum, for example — just as your favorite hydrating serum leaves you feeling dewy and moisturized, this does the same thing to your hair, leaving it silky, smooth, and soft to the touch.
It’s a heaven-sent scent: all the moisturizing, detangling power of Ouai’s highly-rated leave-in condition, infused with the warm, brusquely woodsy smell of Byredo’s fan-favorite fragrance, Mojave Ghost. After drying, hair becomes soft, silky, and eminently touchable while the scent lingers in a halo of light fragrance.
Rich, cleansing, hydrating, and now totally customizable — Function of Beauty is taking what they do best (products individually formulated for customers’ hair types) and expanding it to include curl-friendly co-washes. Everything from natural hair type to hair structure, scalp moisture, fragrance, and even color is taken into consideration in the calibration process, resulting in the perfect bottle of co-wash absolutely every time.
There’s never been a collection quite as hydrating as Bumble & Bumble’s just-launched Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Ultra Rich. Highly moisturizing, protective, and frizz-fighting for up to 72 hours, the line’s shampoo, conditioner, and treatment lotion work together and individually to nourish hair with a multi-oil blend. Test drive all three newbies with the upcoming trial set — the waitlist is already open.