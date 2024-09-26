When Glossier launched its first fragrance You in 2017, a new scent family was born. As the your-skin-but-better foundation of perfume, no two people wearing it smell alike. A custom signature scent before fragrance layering went viral on TikTok, if you will. Seven years later, the original phenomenon is now turning into a bonafide line called Impressions Of Glossier You. The brand has just announced it’s adding two new fragrances called Glossier You Rêve + Doux into the mix.

Launching on Oct. 3, these two new scents both have the same “skin-enhancer” ambrox and amberette musky base as the original. According to the brand, the combo is intended to evoke “the cozy, nuzzly feel of a well-worn sweater” and is “warm and subtly sexy.” The two new iterations contain additional blends of notes that place them in two popular fragrance categories: gourmand and woodsy. Notable perfumer Frank Voelkl is the nose behind both scents. (He collaborated with Dora Baghriche to create the original.)

First up: Rêve, which boasts a rush of sweet notes that are balanced by a warm musky base. Housed in a violet bottle, the scent profile includes buttercream, plum butter, toasted almond, iris, and sandalwood. If you like smelling like a snack from a French boutique bakery, this one is for you.

Rounding out the collection is Doux, a fragrance “showcasing how strong softness can be.” It includes sweet iris as a top note, plus a mix of rich and smoky palo santo, frankincense, and myrrh. This cream bottle is perfect for anyone who likes to give off an air of mystery. In other words, you draw people in wherever you go.

Whatever your mood, your plans for the day, or the vibe you want to give off. There’s now a Glossier You scent for that. The choice and the exact scent you’ll end up smelling like, is well, up to you.

Glossier You Rêve + Doux will be available for $78 each at glossier.com and Glossier retail locations on Oct. 3.