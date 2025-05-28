Lip-smacking citrus sorbet, petrichor emanating from damp grass post late-afternoon thunderstorm, wafts of coconut milk-infused sunscreen on the beach. Summer 2025’s best fragrances bottle up the season’s emblematic aromas you daydream about to help you get through winter’s sub-zero weather. But this year, perfumers have also created unique takes on these classic scent profiles via unexpected note pairings. Think of the latter as the perfume equivalent to a warm-weather wardrobe refresh.

For fans of addictively sweet fragrances, you’ll find options built around unexpected tropical fruits. Next to guava, banana is arguably having a moment. It’s a key note in both The Maker’s Revel and 27 87’s Hakuna Matata. If you prefer wood and musk-forward scents year-round, you’ll find hints of sweetness thanks to orange blossom (as seen in Maison Margiela’s Replica Ideal One) or a touch of freshness from lavender (found in Krigler’s Octave Aurum). Speaking of herbs, this family of notes is an exciting alternative to citrus. Imaginary Authors’ rosemary, white thyme, and sweet based-infused How To Say Bicycle In French will be the scent to convert you.

With this brief introduction the new summer 2025 fragrances in mind, TZR has compiled the most exciting bottles to choose from.

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Fans Of Fruity Scents Ellis Brooklyn Guava Granita Eau de Parfum $115 See On Sephora Like the song of the summer, there’s always a fruity fragrance note that comes to define the season. This year, expect to smell a guava scent on everyone. Leading the trend is Ellis Brooklyn’s latest creation, which combines the hero note with banana, mango blossom, and Cavaillon melon. It’s like sunshine in a bottle. | Featured Notes: Guava; banana; mango blossom; Cavaillon melon; vanilla; almond milk; sandalwood |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Date Nights Maison Margiela Replica Ideal One Eau de Parfum $220 See On Maison Margiela Whether you’re about to head out on your first date or you’ve been married for a decade, Margiela’s warm and spicy yet slightly sweet perfume will help set the romantic tone of the night. | Featured Notes: Elemi essence; orange essence; Calabrian bergamot; orange blossom accord; lavender heart |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Celebrations The Maker Revel Eau de Parfum $175 See On Sephora According to The Maker, this dazzling fruity-floral perfume is “the best day of your life in a bottle.” In order words, a wedding, birthday party, or any other monumental soirée is the ideal scenario for wearing it. Not only will it leave a lasting impression on fellow revelers, you’ll be reminded of that epic night whenever you spritz it on in the future. | Featured Notes: Lychee; pineapple; frangipani flower; velvet musk |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Beach Weekends Jean Paul Gaultier La Belle Paradise Garden Eau de Parfum $155 See On Jean Paul Gaultier Aqua blue bottle aside, the perfectly-balanced blend of fresh aquatic and sweet floral notes make this feminine scent fit to take with you on long weekend beach trips. | Featured Notes: Blue water lilies; iris; vanilla |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Feeling Nostalgic Maison Francis Kurkdjian Kurky Eau de Parfum $245 See On Maison Francis Kurkdjian It doesn’t matter if you graduated last year or you just celebrated your 10-year reunion, this time of year will always evoke nostalgia for the carefree summertime days of your youth. Fully lean into it, by spritzing on this warm, comforting, and uplifting fruity scent inspired by childlike wonder. | Featured Notes: Tangy fruity accord; gourmand musky accord |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Those Who Used All Of Their PTO 27 87 Hakuna Matata Eau de Parfum $214 See On 27 87 With notes of bergamot, banana, jasmine, orange flower, and honey, this sun-soaked fragrance makes every hour feel like you’re on island time at your dream tropical vacation destination. | Featured Notes: Bergamot; green banana peel; broom flower; ripe banana; jasmine; orange flower; honey; labdanum |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Formal Affairs Krigler Octave Aurum 25 Eau de Parfum $1,260 See On Krigler When the dress code is black tie, a few spritzes of Krigler’s revamped Octave Aurum is the right scent to complement your look. Inspired by the opulence of the Paris Opera, it’s fresh yet woody, a duality that feels right in any season. In this case, a mid-summer formal event. | Featured Notes: Bergamot; olibanum; black pepper; lavender; iris; coffee; vanilla; tonka bean; patchouli; cedar wood; oud |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Tropical Vacations Arquiste Tropical Eau de Parfum $225 See On Arquiste Jetting off to a Caribbean island instead of the Amalfi Coast? Don’t forget to include Arquiste’s aptly named fruity-floral perfume on your packing list. | Featured Notes: Champaca orchids; ripe guava; fresh ginger; Mexican vanilla; mahogany |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Minimalists L'Object Blindfold Eau de Parfum $250 See On L'Object Yes, the black and white bottle complete with crackled wood cap will fit every minimalist’s decor vibe, but it’s the juice inside the bottle that’ll solidify its spot on your vanity. Capturing the essence of mystery and intrigue, the captivating musky skin scent leaves everyone wanting more. | Featured Notes: Tobacco; saffron; gardenia; sandalwood; suede; amber; musk |

Best Summer 2025 Fragrance For Vanilla Fans Matiere Premiere Vanilla Powder Eau de Parfum $290 See On Matiere Premiere A sophisticated take on the beloved gourmand note, think of this Matiere Premiere smoky vanilla fragrance as a grown-up version of the one you wore in the early aughts. | Featured Notes: Vanilla absolute Madagascar; palo santo oil Ecuador; coconut powder; white musks |