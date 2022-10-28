Do you feel that eerie sense of stillness? That’s the calm before the storm of the festive season. Halloweekend is officially here, and once the costumes and candy are over, it’s full-speed ahead to holiday parties and gift-giving gatherings — and you’re going to want plenty of manicure inspiration on deck. This week, Team TZR is rounding up the best in holiday-inspired nail looks, from traditionally sparkly fare — think glitter ombré nails — to more unexpected shades. Of course, there are a few Halloween nail designs to get the last-minute inspiration flowing.

For a festive jump on Halloween, check out one staffer’s glittery moon-and-star-themed pick, complete with a trendy ombré design. If you’re still riding the chrome train, try out the cool new “scratched” chrome manicure, a textured take on the viral trend. Spooky nails on the brain? No problem. There’s a zany (but totally chic) Halloween look ahead that’ll leave you wishing next October would hurry up. And don’t worry — there are plenty of more neutral looks this week as well. You can’t go wrong with a simple understated yellow mani or a nude look that incorporates both matte and glossy finishes.

Keep reading to check out the best manicures of the week.

Glitter Ombré Nails

“The faded effect of ombré nails are great on their own, but add in glitter and you have a disco ball’s worth of sparkle and shine with a fresh twist. It’s never too early to start thinking about New Year’s Eve and I have a feeling this one might just be everywhere.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Ochre Yellow

“It feels like I’ve been looking for this exact color all year — I audibly yelped when it appeared on my news feed. The brown-toned yellow, somewhere between an ochre and a marigold, is perfect for every season.” —AR

Spooky Tips

“I’ve never been a big fan of holiday nail art, but I was stopped in my tracks by this spooky set. The little mini ghosts and cats are so cute and not too over-the-top. They’re really getting me in the Halloween spirit.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

Scratched Chrome

“This textured chrome manicure is a fun new take on the chrome nail trend. I love trying trends, but I try to find a way to make the trend a bit different to fit in with my personal style. This is the first time I’ve ever seen scratched texture nails and I’m hooked!” — MH

Jewel-Toned Drips

“This color palette is to die for, and drip design is so fun and unique. It’s supposed to emulate blood for a Halloween-inspired look, but I would happily wear this anytime.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Matte & Glossy Nude

“I love the mixing of finishes here. It has the simple chicness of a nude manicure but gives it a little something special.” — CS

Sea Glass Nails

“I’m looking for nails that pop against neutral clothing I gravitate towards in the colder seasons. This glass-like, jelly effect in a fun progression of reds is just the mood-boosting aesthetic I’m looking for.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Sunset Sparkles

“Sometimes, you just need a little sparkle in your life, even for those who tend to skew more minimal in taste like me. These tiny speckles of gold against a pinky nude backdrop is the perfect non-basic mani that I can wear everyday.” — KL

Cherry-Pickin’

“I know this mani reads very summer, but it also feels very Y2K, a vibe we all know is season-less. For a change of tone, I’ll be trying this fruity look as it’s also easy enough to put together at home!” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Friendly Ghosts

“With Halloween just days away, I’m holding on to that last bit of spookiness. I love that this ghost manicure is a playful and light alternative to gruesome and scary looks we typically see this time of year. Some ghosts are friendly, right?” — AM