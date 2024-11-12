What’s old is new again. This saying holds true for clothing, home decor, and beauty looks. So if your iCal is getting stacked with fêtes ahead of the busy social season, why not revisit the past when mapping out the corresponding hair and makeup styles for your party outfits? While nostalgia has fueled a ton of recent trends, vintage beauty looks especially experience a resurgence this time of year.

“People love looking back and engaging in the traditions that are passed down from generation to generation — think building gingerbread houses, watching classic Christmas movies, leaving treats for Santa… Our makeup ends up likewise fitting into this mood, and as a result, we’re enticed by vintage-inspired beauty looks,” says Lisa Eldridge, a celebrity makeup artist with a namesake makeup brand. She says this mindset translates into classic staple makeup looks that have never really gone out of style. Think red statement lips, flicked eyeliner, and flushed cheeks.

The same goes for hairstyles like voluminous curls, updos accented with dazzling hair accessories, and sleek, shiny blowouts. “Vintage hairstyles can be similar to old music — it takes you to a place, a memory, and a feeling. It feels very nostalgic and warming,” says Ursula Stephen, celebrity hairstylist and The Hair Shop ambassador. “The holidays are always a great time to revisit this type of energy and the right hairstyle really helps to connect to that feeling.”

So while social media is rife with fresh aesthetics that are saved and re-created on the merits of virality, the styles of the decades past will transcend the lifespan of digital algorithms. Just take some of the most iconic hair and makeup moments from classic films and red carpets, for example. These snapshots continuously hold spots on both physical and virtual beauty mood boards. So if you’re in need of a starting point this holiday season, these looks are a solid place to start.

Ahead, you’ll find decade-defining hair and makeup styles from the ‘40s to the ‘90s to take you through all of the season’s festivities.

1932: Anna May Wong’s Skinny Brows

Bettmann/Getty Images

A bold lip or smoky eye aren’t the only options for anyone who likes to infuse a little drama into their festive beauty looks. Take a cue from pioneer Chinese American film star Wong, and go for a skinny brow. Yes, the current trendy aesthetic dates back to the era of silent films. For a little holiday sparkle, add a floral hairpin to both sides of your head after twisting your hair up.

1941: Hedy Lamarr’s Celestial Glamour

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Lamarr's role as Sandra Kolter in 1941's Ziegfeld Girl has become a blueprint for some of today’s beauty icons, like Lana Del Rey, who paid homage to the look at the 2018 Grammy Awards. And while the glimmering celestial headpiece stands out at any red carpet event, it’s also the perfect inspiration for anyone in the market for dazzling holiday hair and makeup that doesn’t involve actual glitter. Place some shooting star-shaped crystal hair pins in your brushed-out waves and keep the ‘40s glamour theme going with defined brows and a crimson lip.

1954: Dorothy Dandridge’s Red Lip

Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images

Red is arguably the most popular color associated with the holidays, so why not turn to Dandridge’s Carmen Jones makeup for reference material? Paired with clean, fresh-faced complexion makeup, a rich cherry lip really pops — and feels familiar yet modern. Complete the look with fluffy curls swept into a low chignon for the full effect.

1963: Claudia Cardinale’s Cat Eye & Bouffant

THA/Shutterstock

The humble cat eye is one of those rare beauty trends that has transcended the decade in which it rose to prominence. While ‘60s-inspired graphic takes on the eyeliner style are still flooding social media today, Cardinale’s smoked-out version from The Pink Panther film is a soft and sultry look that’s begging to be worn to a New Year’s Eve party. Of course, pulling up your hair into a bouffant-like updo will keep the focus on your eyes. Bonus points for adding a little bit of sparkle via a crystal pin.

1970: Elizabeth Taylor’s Ice Blue Eyeshadow

Ron Galella/Getty Images

The winter weather outside can serve as an understated color palette for your festive makeup. As Taylor demonstrates at the 1970 Academy Awards, pale blue eyeshadow with a defined eye is an incredibly pretty combo. Tie the soft and feminine look together with a voluminous updo complete with a matching coquette bow.

1974: Cher’s Shimmery Jewel-Toned Eyes & Sleek Hair

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Not into red, green, or gold? Rich jewel tones are seasonally appropriate and radiant for the holiday season. Here, Cher went with shimmery amethyst tones to highlight her eyes and finished things off with a glossy rose lip. Her sleek glossy strands also demonstrate that a simple hairstyle can be just as impactful (and jolly) as an intricate updo.

1975: Diana Ross’ Doe-Eye Lashes & Afro

Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images

After solidifying herself as both a music and beauty icon in the ‘60s, Ross was a trendsetter in the disco movement of the ‘70s. Channel the extravagance of the era with doe-eyed lashes, and for naturals, enhance your curls with extra volume like the Queen of Motown.

1983: Grace Jones’ Draped Blush

Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images

Maximalists, rejoice! The bold draped blush made famous by Jones in the ‘80s is back, and the style is sure to turn heads at even the most packed holiday parties. Up the ante for a full editorial makeup moment by swiping equally bold contrasting blue eyeshadow across your lids. To ground the bold shades, opt for a sheer berry lip, as the singer and model did.

1987: Dolly Parton’s Monochromatic Red Makeup

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Fully lean into the holiday spirit with a monochromatic eye and lip consisting of warm berry and red tones, a la Parton, who’s arguably one of the biggest Christmas enthusiasts. You can also channel her larger-than-life hair for a touch of retro glamour by giving yourself a blowout using a volume-building round brush — just don’t forget the hairspray.

1996: Mariah Carey’s Bronze Lip

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

All that glitters is gold, including Carey’s metallic lipstick she wore to the 1996 American Music Awards. While the singer and undisputed “Queen of Christmas” has made warm caramel-toned makeup somewhat of a trademark, the touch of shimmer is a subtle tweak that’ll make your everyday look feel party-ready.