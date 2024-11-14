While many of us are still basking in rich burnt oranges or deep black cherry, it’s now the tail end of autumn, which means it’s time to transition your manicure into the lavish jewel tones or icy hues that characterize the holiday season. This can come in many forms like ruby red or sapphire blue, but a color that will always feel the most like yuletide joy is a lush emerald. Think, the cozy shade associated with fragrant pine trees, delicate wreaths, and plush velvet ribbons. The color will always and forever scream Noël, but with the upcoming premiere of Wicked, its popularity is going to soar more than ever. But the best part? The emerald green nail ideas are endless.

If you’re not sure where to start on this nail journey, TZR has done the research for you by gathering 10 of the most adorable, intricate, and creative emerald green manicures on the internet. Below you’ll find everything from realistic marble to shiny metallic lusters to matte French tips. Whether you’re a holiday fiend or an Elphaba stan, you’re sure to find something that matches your vibe.

Keep scrolling for all the nail ideas you’ll want to recreate from now until the end of the year.

Heart of Gold

For a demure hint of sparkle and a subtle touch of design, applying sweet gold heart decals is the best way to go. Use them to spice up a plain French tip without overpopulating the design with too much color. Plus, this nail artist took it up a notch by adding gold piping to the understated look.

Classic Chrome

You can never go wrong with upgrading your manicure using a chrome powder. Applying the reflective coating over an emerald green adds the right amount of sparkle for a nod to the shimmery aura of the holiday season.

Marble Realism

Remember that luxurious green marble you saw on the pages of a Restoration Hardware catalog? This nail artist just recreated that ornate pattern in a stunning set of that looks hyper-realistic. If you choose to go this route, prepare for tons of compliments.

Sparkly Snowflakes

For those ready to jump into the holiday spirit, start small by opting for simple white snowflakes featuring a touch of glitter polish. This will ease you into the seasonal vibes before Thanksgiving.

Abstract Art

If you’re interested in playing with negative nail space, instead of a Frenchie, try asking your nail tech to paint abstract swishes and swirls as accent nails. And, it’s even better when the nail polish offers a dynamic finish like this green glitter lacquer.

Tactile Tartan

Feel like the most fashion-forward girl at the holiday party by recreating tartan print on your fingers. On its own, you’ll have the chicest plaid that replicates a cashmere scarf or wool mini skirt, but gold tape to mimic a gift wrap elevates the style for that extra jolt of jolliness.

Opulent Ornamentation

When in doubt, regal decals are the best way to make a manicure feel more glamorous and fancy. These gold rhinestones, crosses, and roses feel extra elegant and expensive.

Metallic Swirls

Perfect for the person planning to have a Wicked watch party, this metallic swirled design is very reminiscent of the winding yellow brick road that you’ll see in the film. Additionally, the luminous green finish totally channels the vibes of the Emerald City.

Golden Glamour

Whether you’re an astrology girl or like to gaze at constellations, anybody who’s into celestial bodies will love the sweet touch of star and moon garnishes. Try them in gold or silver depending on your go-to jewelry.

Mossy Matte

Play with texture by swapping your shiny top coat for a smooth matte finish. This captures a moody vibe while being something different from the usual glistening lacquers you see during this time of year.