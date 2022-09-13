It may be the second to last day of New York Fashion Week but the shows are arguably only getting better. Vietnamese designer Peter Do showed his collection in the financial district of Manhattan on Tuesday, and while the collection was highly anticipated, the makeup at the designer’s S/S ‘23 show may have held the biggest wow factor. The glitter makeup placed neatly on each model’s eyebrows served as a statement contrast to the otherwise minimalist collection. It’s customary to see makeup looks with glitter on the eyelids, on the lips, and even in the under eye area (thanks to Euphoria), but glitter eyebrows is definitely a beauty novelty.

While bleached eyebrows have been trending lately with stars like Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner rocking them on red carpets and for photoshoots, glitter eyebrows seems to be the cooler more fun-loving counterpart to a more extreme eyebrow look.

The hair for the show, led by hairstylist Jawara, was also kept highly minimal and sleek, similar to the hair look worn last season. The hair team used a bevy of Dyson products to slick the models hair down into very neat middle parts — if you remember the liquid hair trend from last year that centered on glossy high, shine, and bone straight hair, this is that trend editorialized.

Annie Blay

The minimal yet glitzy makeup look was conceptualized by makeup artist Aaron De Mey who says the brows are meant to act as an accessory to the clothes. “[Do] wanted to do something in a primary color and treat it almost like an accessory to the collection rather than a cosmetic approach,” De Mey explains. The collection is somewhat monochromatic, so the glitter brows were done in bright colors, including pink, red, blue, and sliver, to add a pop of color.

To achieve the look De Mey brushed the brows up and into place with a brow brush before coating them with a layer of lash glue to creative a tacky adhesive. He then placed the glitter on to the brows using Q-tips. “I’m using a bigger textured glitter so it’s easier to remove and control rather than being too fine,” De Mey tells TZR backstage a few hours before the show. The artist also shared that he used scotch tape to remove any excess glitter fall out.

With the holidays around the corner, ‘party brows’ could be the missing piece to your festive beauty looks — just imagine the stares of awe when you walk into a New Year’s Eve party with glitter on your eyebrows. And being that this was first seen at NYFW, it’d be no surprise if this look quickly becomes a a major beauty trend in the following months.