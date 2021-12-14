On rare, special occasions, the worlds of fashion and beauty come together to create something extraordinary (take, the Supreme x Pat McGrath collab of 2020 or the Brother Vellies x Sephora makeup bag launch in February 2021, for example). The latest partnership to delight skin care and style aficionados? Enter Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott, the first partnership in a series of keepsake collector’s sets dreamt up by the Sicily-based clean beauty brand.

The limited-edition set (which will be available to shop in January) epitomizes the American fashion designer's maximalist style while highlighting four of the sustainable skin care brand's bestsellers: Micellar Essence, Face & Eye Serum, Biphase Moisturizing Oil, and Replenishing Balm. Despite the fact that the brand's been around for just two years, its hyper-potent formulas are so well-received that they've garnered a celebrity following. Big-name fans of Furtuna include Hailey Bieber and Naomi Watts, among others.

As Furtuna Skin’s founder and chief creative officer Agatha Luczo puts it, the partnership between Furtuna and Scott, is, quite literally a “match made in Italy.” The pair have been friends for decades, ever since the former model walked the runway in Scott’s iconic fall 1999 pink collection.

Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott

Of course, the Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott Collector’s Set also includes a special component from Scott. The Moschino creative director designed a pink collectors bag (yes, it’s inspired by that 1999 fashion show) that can be worn as a clutch or purse. No matter whether you decide to store your skin care delights inside of it or wear it to dinner, the bag is bound to make a seriously stylish statement.

Scott’s choice of a fuzzy pink bag was purposely striking. “Since Furtuna Skin is made from these farm-foraged, natural ingredients, I wanted to juxtapose that with something unapologetically bright and outrageously textured to make a statement and celebrate our partnership.”

Although the set isn’t quite ready to shop just yet, be sure to check the Furtuna Skin website on January 18 when it’s finally released. However, if you do, in fact, miss the drop, more designer partnerships with Furtuna Skin are coming soon — you’ll just have to patiently wait to see what’s to come.