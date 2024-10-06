Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite fall lipsticks of the moment.

During the peak of summer, wearing a full-coverage matte lipstick is the makeup equivalent of wearing a long-sleeve top on a particularly humid day. It’s an unwanted layer that feels oppressive in the heat. Luckily, fall’s brisk temps are on the horizon which means you’re about to be reunited with your sweater collection and the boldest makeup products you own. Yes, your outfit possibilities are going to seem endless and so will your rotation of lip colors. But if you’re someone who likes to refresh their seasonal wardrobe with a few new pieces, why not follow suit with one of the best fall lipsticks?

Ranging from soft sheer pinks to rich vampy oxblood, these lip colors run the gamut. So whether you prefer to stick to minimal shades with a natural finish or like to build your entire makeup look around a statement lipstick, there’s an option for you. The only trouble? Figuring out which formulas are worth it. Since TZR editors’ prefrences vary from traditional matte bullets to velvety liquids, we’re offering up our fall lipstick picks. Keep reading to discover your new favorite.

MERIT Shade Slick in Sangria $24 See On MERIT "As soon as the calendar switched over to September, I dove head-first into fall mode. That means my seasonal decorations went up ASAP, spooky movies were queued up immediately, and I swapped my summer lip color for a deeper, cozier shade more aligned with the autumnal vibes. This year, my fall lip color is a deep berry shade of MERIT's Tinted Lip Oil. But, thanks to the high-shine finish, the buildable coverage, and the moisturizing feel, it'll become my go-to all year-round." – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $25 See On Sephora “The Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick went viral in 2022, and a few weeks ago, I finally caved in and bought it. Now, I totally get the hype. It’s the perfect sheer burgundy color that elevates a makeup look, but still looks really natural. Because of this, you don’t have to constantly check your lipstick in your iPhone camera because it wears down really nicely. To make it look a little more polished, I like to layer a brown lip liner underneath it.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, BDG

CHANEL 31 Le Rouge Matte Lipstick in Rouge Lion $195 See On CHANEL “During the warmer months, I typically steer clear of matte lipsticks because they feel like an overbearing layer in the heat. So come fall, I break out the reds. This year, I’ve found myself reaching for Chanel’s new 31 Le Rouge Lipstick in Rouge Lion. The true blue-red shade is super velvety and hydrating so the color goes on even (and stays that way) the entire time I have it on.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

CHANEL Rouge Allure Liquid Velvet in Stupéfiante $48 See On CHANEL “A dark lip for fall? Groundbreaking. I've been fully embracing fall's moodier feel, however, with a softer take on the typical burgundy lipstick everyone reaches for around this time of year. CHANEL's Stupéfiante shade from the fall collection is a warm brick-brown red that still screams fall, but in a softer, less obvious way. I apply it for a pop of color, then blend out the formula for a matte, blurred effect. It's chic and so flattering.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

Violette_FR Bisou Jelly in Bonbon à la Rose $29 See On Violette_FR “This lipstick-meets-lip-balm is the perfect everyday product for the cooler months. The outer jelly ring nourishes lips to prevent dryness and flaking, while the core deposits the prettiest sheer, just-bitten shade of pink. Bonus: I can swipe it on sans mirror. It doesn’t get anymore effortless.” – Lukas

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Je Rêve $50 See On Westman Atelier “This fall, I'm putting aside my usual ruby reds and embracing a rosy, warm blush shade. I love the subtle hint of color that really aligns with any outfit or color palette I'm wearing. I love this matte formula from Westman Atelier as it glides on easy and feels super hydrating. While the finish is great for the cold-weather season, for a little added shine, I'll top it with a clear gloss and I instantly have a new look. This lippie is staying in my purse for the next three months.” – Angela Melero, editorial director, TZR

Glossier Ultralip in Pony $22 See On Glossier "I like to think of myself as aesthetically adventurous, but the truth is I prefer to keep my makeup as low-key as I can, even for big occasions. What I love about the Glossier Ultralip is how casual it makes even statement colors feel, like you just so happened to throw it on — that's right up my alley. The shade Pony features my preferred blend of pink and brown, a distinctly fall shade that still feels so comfortable thanks to its nourishing oil content." — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

E.L.F. Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen in Plum All Over $8 See On E.L.F. "It feels like all sorts of celebrities are opting for wine-colored lips right now, and I can't resist following their lead. I love the vampy vibe of this E.l.f. shade — it's anchored in plenty of purple rather than veering too red — and the lip-plumping ingredients included do the work of a balm at the same time." — Ross