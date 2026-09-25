There’s that unmistakable chill in the air, the days are getting shorter, and suddenly, all those summer blondes have re-emerged with cozy new shades of red and brown. That’s right: It’s fall, y’all. With the new season comes a crop of new trending hairstyles, and for those with textured hair and/or who wear protective hairstyles, the name of the game in autumn 2026 is pure romance.

This fall’s top textured hairstyle trends have an undeniable air of “she’s come undone” effortlessness. In one case, quite literally: Big, soft, natural texture, achieved through unraveled twist-outs and braid-outs, will be a go-to look for the season. Also in the offing are center-parted curls and coils, air-dried to showcase texture in all its natural glory, and elegant pixies with movement and dimension.

The trending protective styles are equally enchanting. They include sewn-in, braided leave-outs, a style that gives you all the versatility and beauty of boho knotless braids but requires a fraction of the time in the salon; miracle knots, a lower-tension (but equally flowy) alternative to goddess braids; and thick two-strand twists, a classic look that’s much more versatile than you might think.

Read on for a full breakdown of the top protective and textured hair trends of the season, straight from the pros.

Textured Styles

Big, Soft, Natural Texture

“If you want big hair and to express yourself [more vibrantly], big, fluffy hair is hot right now, and just right for you!” says hairstylist and Wella ambassador Dereq Clark. What’s great about this style is that it truly works for any and every curl pattern; “you can always adjust the amount of volume and definition to the individual’s texture and density to create the look” you desire, he says. To channel your inner disco diva, “start with a twist-out, braid-out, or stretched wash-and-go, then separate and fluff at the root,” he instructs. As for maintenance, redo your twists or braids as needed, and wear your bonnet every night: “Try to preserve the shape overnight, and don’t feel like you have to completely restyle every morning,” says Clark.

Pixies

The pixie cut has found a high-profile fan in Zendaya — and according to Sharley Viola, associate director, brand marketing & education, for Curlsmith, this “effortless and modern” style will garner many more devotees this fall. And you don’t have to have Audrey Hepburn (or Z’s) hair type to wear it: “One of the biggest misconceptions about the pixie cut is that it only suits certain people,” says Viola. In actuality, while it is especially great for those with finer hair, “it also works beautifully on wavy, curly, and coily textures, where natural movement adds character and dimension to the cut.”

You’ll want to book a salon appointment to get the look — this is not a style to DIY — and when you do, “ask for a pixie that complements your face shape, hair texture, and styling preferences,” says Viola. “For those with curly or coily hair, it's beneficial to arrive with your hair worn in its natural state so your stylist can accurately assess how your curls or coils naturally sit. Keep in mind that tighter curl patterns experience more shrinkage, so what appears to be the perfect length when wet may sit significantly shorter once dry.”

To keep up with it, “focus on enhancing your natural texture while maintaining moisture and definition,” says Viola. She suggests using Curlsmith’s Awestruck Definition Cream; “As we move into autumn, polished, sculpted curls continue to trend, making defined yet touchable texture the perfect complement to a modern pixie cut.”

Center-Parted Curls & Coils

“I’ve been loving a center part with curls down for fall,” says hairstylist Sophie Rose Gutterman. “This look is chic and still allows your hair to be big.” (It’s especially flattering on those whose hair is all one length.) To get the look, she recommends skipping the diffuser; instead, apply gel to wet hair, then let it air dry. She’s a fan of The Potion Studio’s Control Potion Styling Gel. “For my girls that have shorter hair and want to try this look, try using an elongating cream — DevaCurl Quench'N Stretch Cream is bomb — to stretch out the curl pattern.”

Protective Styles

Sew-in, Braided Leave-Out Hybrid

Celebrity hairstylist and Amika stylist circle member Lacy Redway has been a fan of the hybrid sew-in with braided leave-out for two decades. Now, she’s seeing the style — which consists of “leave out” braids at the top of the head and tracks sewn into cornrows around the sides and back of the head — grow in popularity. This is due in no small part to convenience: You get the look of a fully braided head, but with significantly less time in the chair.

“When I wear this style, I always try to keep my braid down hydrated and try to find products that make it easier to do so,” says Redway. She’s a fan of Amika’s Soulstruck Nourishing Dry Hair Mask, a sprayable leave-in. It “allows me to spray the leave-in onto my braids and in between the extensions without disrupting my style,” she notes.

Miracle Knots

“Miracle knots perfectly align with the growing shift towards softer, more natural-looking protective styles,” says Viola. With this style, loose hair is crocheted into individual braids. “The beauty of this look lies in its effortless, bohemian finish and lightweight feel. Unlike some traditional protective styles that can place significant tension on the scalp and hairline, miracle knots offer a flatter, more natural-looking installation with less strain, making them an excellent choice for those who want to prioritize both style and hair health.”

At the braider’s, “ask for lightweight miracle knots with a soft, natural finish that complements your hair texture and face shape,” she says. She also recommends taking the protective style as an opportunity to play with color: “Consider opting for a rich chocolate brown shade. This warm, dimensional color adds softness and depth while tapping into one of the season's biggest hair color trends.”

Overnight, “protect the style with a satin bonnet or sleep on a satin pillowcase to minimize friction, reduce frizz, and help prolong the life and definition of the style,” Viola instructs.

Chunky Two-Strand Twists

Both Clark and Redway sing the praises of the two-strand twist. This low-tension style “can give you curl definition if you find that your texture doesn’t naturally have it,” or, similarly, “provides an opportunity to style your hair with a different curl pattern than you naturally have.”

And this season, Clark sees this classic look getting a supersized update. “I love a chunky twist because it feels effortless but still very polished,” he says. “For fall, I see twists becoming a little more sculptural, playing with size, parting, and shape instead of everything being super uniform.” To get the look, he recommends sectioning your clean, conditioned hair based on your desired shape, then creating your twists. “I like using a small amount of Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum through the hair for shine and to help control frizz,” he adds.