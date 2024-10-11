Now that fall weather and autumnal vibes have finally made their way into our lives, many of us may be in search of a new look to represent a fresh start to the season. I, for one, decided to dye my hair a rich auburn to feel more connected to the seasonal foliage and cinnamon flavors. But starting anew can also come in the form of testing out moody nail hues or sporting lavish lip shades. However, the most underrated way to ring in a new time of year is definitely adding a another piercing to your existing earscape. It goes to show the smallest addition can make all the difference in edging up your look or adding a dainty touch of femininity. The best fall 2024 piercing trends offer unique placements that result in the coolest customized stack.

Yet, even though it’s fun to experiment, heading to the studio to get pierced is not a commitment that should be taken lightly. So if you’re not sure about placement or what will suit your style, TZR has spoken to expert piercers to help you make your choice, or choices. Below, you’ll find everything from personalized constellation placements to bold inner-ear looks to ultra-trendy ear-scaping.

Keep reading for six funky and stylish ways to switch up your ears for fall.

Constellation

For the jewelry lovers out there, constellation piercings were totally made for you. And the best part? They are completely customizable and can be uniquely based on your preferences. The placement is completely dependent on your ear anatomy, says Associate Director of Nurse Education & Training at Rowan, Miranda Russell MSN, RN. “The constellation piercing is a great way to cluster piercings together in a fun and non-traditional way,” says Russell. The piercer also adds that the style can be completed on the lobe or the flat of the ear, giving a diverse array of options and results.

Plus, she notes that it’s great for those who may have suffered from a piercing mishap since it can help balance asymmetry. “[It can] turn something that you may be ashamed of or disappointed about into something you can be proud of,” says Russell. For minimalists, opt for smaller studs or endless hoops while maximalists should try mixing chunkier hoops with more elaborate studs.

Conch

Courtesy of Studs

The conch piercing is not one that’s super visible to the eye, but it serves as a low-key way to elevate your piercing collection with something bold and spunky. Yes, the inner ear placement might make you worry about the healing process, but its positioning actually makes it a pleasant surprise. “Its discreet placement promotes a smoother healing process by minimizing external irritation and accidental snagging,” says Associate Director of Brand Management at Studs, Sam Isaacs. Once fully healed, Isaacs adds, you can use a variety of jewelry options to accessorize the area which makes for fun styling. “This is great for anyone who is willing to get a cartilage piercing, but go against the grain with an inner-ear placement,” says Isaacs.

Mid-Helix

If you aren’t a piercing pro, Russell recommends starting out with the mid-helix to build your stack. This placement hits higher up off of the lobe, close to the mid-point of the ear. It offers something dynamic and fashion forward without feeling like you’re taking a huge leap. “Earring styles from flat backs to hoops are great for this placement,” says Russell. “We love a curved flat back earring to mimic the curvature of the ear, like our 14K Triple Diamond Stud.” One thing to note, Russell says, is that not everybody’s anatomy will support this choice, but your piercer can inform you of alternatives if this doesn’t end up being the one for you.

Snakebite Stacked Lobe

Double trouble is the best way to describe the Studs Snakebite piercing. Consisting of two closely placed together piercings along the midi-helix, this style, like all piercings, is totally adjustable to your own ear anatomy and personal predilections. Not only is this a more uncommon and surprising option, but the twofold look adds depth and dimension to the ear. “This placement is perfect for anyone looking to spice up their lobe and who isn’t ready for a cartilage piercing,” says Isaacs.

Forward Helix

“Like the conch, the forward helix placement is unexpected in a good way,” says Rowan’s Director of Nurse Training & Continued Education, Samantha Alvarado, RN. Not only is it the closest piercing to face which makes it extra eye-catching, but it’s also really functional because the placement makes it great for those who are constantly wearing headphones or earbuds. “[It’s] a fun option for music lovers or podcast listeners who do not want to risk getting a piercing that may rub against or be hidden by their earbuds,” says Alvarado.

Depending on your anatomy, you can even layer the piercing, stacking two or three on top of each other. Alvarado recommends it for anyway who’s already filled up their outer ear and is looking for more.

R(ear)scaping

Courtesy of Studs

Away with plastic earring backs, posts, and screws because r(ear)scaping incorporates the back of the ear as a part of your jewelry display. “This is definitely made for the trendsetter interested in leveling up their earscaping game — from front to back,” says Isaacs. Instead of your traditional plugs, r(ear)scaping includes fun-shaped fastenings that look just as adorable as the front of the earrings. Alvarado suggests the Studs reversible flat-backs if you’re looking to join in on the fun.