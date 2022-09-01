Tiffany Blue Inspired Fall's Most Elegant Pedicure Trend & We're Obsessed

With the changing of seasons comes a whole new assortment of pedicure color trends, even if you don’t exactly want to bid your summer sandals adieu just yet. There’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t embrace pretty toes once fall rolls around — it’s one of the best forms of self-care. Among the top color choices this year, Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator, predicts unexpectedly vibrant shades will be among the leading polishes for the season. “Bright colors like neon yellow will be a very popular add on to any pedicure this season,” she says.

And with fashion week starting off the season, one can only assume influences from the runway will appear for your toes as well – after all, autumn is still a great time to show off your pedicure in open-toe transitional weather. Having an eye into the fashion shows herself, Totty is excited for blue to make a big splash this year. “Everything from a sky blue and baby blue, to midnight blue, to royal blue will be in.” As for other colors, muted green, orange, and autumn classics like burgundy and brown will still be spotted on the year’s top street style stars, while gold foil and crystals will be more of a wild card option to experiment with this season.

From classic burgundy to trendy pinks, here are the top seven pedicure color trends to watch out for this autumn.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tiffany Blue

Tiffany Blue, a beautiful hybrid of light blue and turquoise, is an elegant and timeless color for autumn. You can choose to wear it alone or add in some embellishments to help it stand out, but either way, this is a striking pedicure choice for the new season.

Skin Tone Nude

Bana, Los-Angeles based manicurist, recommends choosing a nude that matches your skin tone to minimize the appearance of grown out polish. This color wash is both subtle and minimalist, and it will go with whatever type of transitional shoe you choose.

Dare To Go Bright

A rather unusual pick for fall, hold onto warmer days with a bright neon yellow polish. The playful contrast will bring you joy even as the days grow shorter and colder.

Burnt Orange

A regular fall stand out, channel the changing of the leaves with burnt orange nail polish. This color will play well with your favorite chunky sweaters and trench coats. Just don’t forget to add a top coat for a long-lasting wear.

Frost Yourself

For upcoming occasions or special events, go full-glam with sparkly nails or chrome accents. For foot care, hydration is key when the weather starts to cool down, especially if you’re drawing extra attention to your feet with an eye-catching polish. “Use an extra hydrating body lotion on your feet, then apply cuticle oil to the toes, and wrap your feet in some cozy socks to let the moisture sink in,” Bana tells TZR.

Barbiecore Pink

Bright and medium tone pinks are taking over the fashion industry and are heading to pedicures next, with Barbiecore leading the pack. The more pink, the merrier.

Ruby Red

As the holidays approach, ruby red is a stunning color for both fall and winter. When doing this one at home, Donna Charloff, Miniluxe director of service operations, recommends using a glass foot file post-shower to maintain a salon-worthy pedicure. “A foot file paired with Miniluxe Nourishing Cuticle Oil Dropper will keep cuticles hydrated and fresh looking,” she says.