Drugstore makeup has come a long way just in the last decade. Many affordable brands have not only significantly stepped up their game, but many even rival their high-end or luxury counterparts — while still remaining wallet-friendly. E.l.f. (which stands for “eyes”, “lips”, and “face”) has swiftly taken over the drugstore makeup scene with its shockingly low prices and, thanks to the beauty community on TikTok, the brand has seen some of their products surge in popularity. If you’ve spent any time on this side of the video-sharing app, you’re likely familiar with the 16 Hour e.l.f. Camo Concealer, which recently went viral due to its insanely high-coverage and jaw-dropping $6 price tag.

However, this is just the beginning of a long list of best-loved products from the affordable brand. Aside from other high-performing makeup favorites like the Instant Brow Lift Pencil and Bite Size Eyeshadow Palettes, e.l.f.’s best-selling products include a variety of nourishing skin care, like the Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm. The brand’s Putty formulas have also become hugely popular, particularly the Poreless Putty Primer, which helps to smooth pores before makeup application.

Ahead, get the scoop on all of e.l.f’s best-sellers, from makeup to skin care to beauty tools. The best part? Every single one is under $15.

