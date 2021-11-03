There’s no shortage of TikTok-famous products, but unfortunately, virality doesn’t always equal quality. So, when a viral product actually does live up to the hype, it’s especially exciting. Case in point: the e.l.f. 16 Hour Camo Concealer. The drugstore brand’s liquid concealer is making the rounds on TikTok as users continue to be blown away by its insanely high coverage and flawless finish — as well as its $6 price tag.

e.l.f. is known for its shockingly affordable prices and high-performing products, so the fanfare over the Camo Concealer isn’t totally surprising. The brand has had a few viral moments on TikTok in the past, including the still-ongoing craze over their innovative putty formulas — particularly, the pore-smoothing Putty Primer. The Camo Concealer, however, got its fame for a different reason. It’s no secret that it can be difficult to find quality pigmentation in makeup at a drugstore price, but this concealer is changing the game. Not only does it boast 16-hour coverage, but it's available in 25 different shades as well as matte and hydrating finishes.

The TikTok videos don’t lie. One look through the hashtag #elfcamoconcealer (which has racked up 2.9 million views) and it’s clear that this stuff is the real deal. It covers dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes like a high-end concealer without looking cakey or heavy. Plus, because it’s the coverage is so intense, a little bit goes a long way — just a small dot is enough to brighten up under the eyes or cover a pimple.

You might not expect a $6 makeup product to go so far, which is precisely why e.l.f.’s Camo Concealer is such a pleasant surprise. This time around, TikTok certainly got it right.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.