If the neon accents and trendy packaging of the Milk Makeup display case have ever caught your eye while taking a stroll through your local Sephora, you’ve come to the right place. The aesthetics alone make Milk one of the most intriguing brands out there right now, and you’ll be pleased to know that within the bright-colored lucite tubes and jars are some seriously high-quality products — many of which have developed a cult following. Milk Makeup’s best-selling products range from glowy makeup staples (like the hydrating Lip + Cheek tint) to even glowier skin care finds (like the Vegan Milk Moisturizer), all with the promise of good-for-skin ingredients and a commitment to vegan, cruelty-free beauty.

Milk Makeup was born out of Milk Studios, a creative hub in downtown New York City, so it makes sense that the brand puts a strong emphasis on self-expression — which is evident with just a quick glance at their Instagram where the brand shares images of creators and beauty lovers in unique makeup looks from minimalist barely there makeup to full on theater costume-level makeup. The multi-use products and sleek, portable packaging makes Milk’s entire lineup easy to use, encouraging customers to get creative and experiment with different looks — which they certainly do.

Ahead, get the scoop on the best-sellers that Milk Makeup fans can’t get enough of. Who knows? You might even find yourself a new holy grail product.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.