Danessa Myricks' namesake beauty brand has made a big name for itself since launching in 2015, but the brand is about to hit another big milestone — Danessa Myricks is entering Sephora on Feb. 26, with over 80 product SKUs from the namesake brand. "For me this represents over 20 years of getting ready to be ready!" Myricks tells TZR in an email. "I’ve always dreamed of being able to make my products available on a larger scale, sitting on the shelves of places where people are as excited about makeup as I am," she says of the development, adding that she feels like both she and her brand are in the right place to do that now.

"I am a Black woman founder and CEO, who changed careers from corporate to creative at 30 years old as a single mother of two with no formal training in beauty; just a desire and a hunger for more," Myricks says of the big move. "I know that there is someone else who needs to see me, hear my story, and know that it is possible for them. Especially in light of where we are now in the quest for diversity inclusion, not just in the beauty space, but in the world."

Myricks' brand, if you're not familiar, is one that caters to makeup experts but can be just as easily embraced by novices. It's one that encourages playfulness with color — case in point: the bestselling, award-winning Colorfix collection, which comes in matte, cream, and foil versions. Though the products won't be available at Sephora until later this month, you can start prepping your shopping list now, and get to know the products the beauty behemoth selected below. (And if you just can't wait, they're all available on Myricks' own site now).

Danessa Myricks Courtesy of Danessa Myricks

