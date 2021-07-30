It’s likely that your favorite hair products don’t just work magic, but also smell amazing — which is exactly why we love it when OUAI and BYREDO get together. Last year, the hair care line from celebrity stylist Jen Atkin and iconic fragrance brand collaborated for the first time to create a dry shampoo that captured the scent of BYREDO's cult-favorite scent, Mojave Ghost.

This time around, they’ve paired up to release OUAI x BYREDO Leave In Conditioner Mojave Ghost, which according to a press release, is a “do-it-all detangler that hydrates, provides heat protection and fights frizz.” The limited-edition conditioner also works to protect hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees and reduce breakage by 52 percent. The cherry on top? It’s infused with BYREDO’s cult-favorite fragrance Mojave Desert, which the brand describes as “a woody composition inspired by the soulful beauty of the Mojave Desert.”

"I’ve known [BYREDO's founder Ben Gorham] for years, and have always used BYREDO products religiously. From the candles to the fragrances and beyond, I’m basically a walking advertisement for the brand," celebrity hairstylist and OUAI founder Jen Atkin told TZR last year during the launch of the OUAI x BYREDO dry shampoo. "We have always played around with the idea of collaborating in some way, and this just felt like the perfect time. Marrying two iconic products from each of the brands, creating a hybrid that made sense — it felt like the exact right approach for a limited-edition collab."

Courtesy of OUAI

Atkin also explained how she came to choose Mojave Desert as the scent for her collaboration. "We went back and forth on a few different options but at the end of the day, I kept coming back to Mojave Ghost,” she said. “I’m naturally very drawn to it and always have been," she explains. "The scent itself is extremely soulful and dense without being overpowering or overwhelming. It’s really sexy too, but not overly feminine, not overly masculine. We wanted a versatile enough fragrance that you wouldn’t get sick of smelling every time you whipped your hair around and caught a whiff of yourself.”

The conditioner retails for $26 and though it doesn’t officially launch until August 3, you can sign up here to be notified the moment it becomes available.